How To Delete A Beneficiary On The Capitec App

Managing your Capitec beneficiary list is an important part of keeping your banking organised and secure. Over time, you may save beneficiaries that you no longer use or whose details have changed. Removing them helps you avoid sending money to the wrong account and keeps your payment list tidy. The Capitec banking app makes this process simple once you know where to find the right options. The guide below explains how to delete a beneficiary step by step, helping you stay in control of your digital banking.

Start by Opening the Capitec App and Logging In

Unlock your phone and open the Capitec mobile app. Log in using your Remote PIN or biometrics, depending on your chosen security settings. Make sure you are connected to a secure network for safe mobile banking. Once logged in, the main dashboard will show your accounts and menu options. Navigate to the Payments Menu

From the home screen, tap on the “Transact” option. This section contains all payment-related features. Next, select the “Pay Beneficiary” or “Payments” option. This will lead you to your full list of saved beneficiaries, including individuals, businesses and recurring payments. Select the Beneficiary You Want to Delete

Scroll through your list until you find the beneficiary you want to remove. Tap on the beneficiary name to open their payment details. This screen displays the account number, bank details and reference information linked to them. Confirm that you have selected the correct beneficiary before proceeding. Open the Edit or Options Menu

In the beneficiary details section, look for the options menu, usually shown as three dots or an “Edit” button. Tapping this will reveal additional actions you can take. Among these options, you should see “Delete Beneficiary” or simply “Delete.” Select this to begin the removal process. Confirm Your Deletion for Security

The app will ask you to confirm that you want to delete the beneficiary. This confirmation prevents accidental changes. Depending on your settings, you may be required to enter your Remote PIN or use biometrics to authorise the deletion. Once confirmed, the beneficiary will be permanently removed from your list. Refresh Your Beneficiary List to Verify

After completing the process, go back to your beneficiary list to make sure the name no longer appears. A quick refresh helps you verify that the deletion was successful. Keeping your list updated reduces confusion and makes future payments faster and safer.

