Managing your contacts on WhatsApp is straightforward, but deleting blocked contacts requires understanding how WhatsApp works. A blocked contact remains visible in your chat list or contacts until you remove them from your phone’s address book. Here’s a guide on how to delete blocked contacts on WhatsApp effectively.

Open WhatsApp

Start by launching the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.

Access Your Blocked Contacts

Navigate to the settings menu by tapping the three dots in the top-right corner (Android) or the settings icon at the bottom-right corner (iPhone).

Select Privacy and then choose Blocked Contacts to view a list of all contacts you’ve blocked.

Identify the Contact to Delete

Scroll through the list of blocked contacts and identify the one you want to delete. Note their name or number.

Unblock the Contact (Optional)

To remove a blocked contact from your list, you may need to unblock them first.

Tap on the contact in the blocked list.

Select Unblock.

This step is optional if you wish to keep them blocked.

Delete the Contact from Your Phone

WhatsApp contacts are linked to your phone’s address book. To delete the blocked contact, you must remove their details from your phone:

Open your phone’s Contacts or Address Book app.

or app. Search for the contact using their name or number.

Select the contact and tap Delete or Remove Contact.

Refresh WhatsApp

After deleting the contact from your phone, refresh WhatsApp to remove their name or number:

Close the WhatsApp app completely.

Reopen it to update the contact list.

Verify the Contact’s Deletion

Go back to WhatsApp and check the chat list or blocked contacts section to confirm the contact is no longer visible.

If their chat remains in your conversation history, you can delete the chat manually by long-pressing it and selecting the trash bin icon.

Notes

Deleting a contact does not remove previous chat history unless you delete the chat manually.

If the contact messages you in the future, their number will appear without a name unless saved again.

To ensure privacy, re-block the contact if needed after deletion.

