How Many Devices Can Connect To Showmax

Showmax allows subscribers to enjoy their favorite movies, series, and shows across multiple devices, offering flexibility for users who want to stream content wherever they are. To make viewing convenient, Showmax has a clear policy on how many devices can connect to a single account.

Number of Devices

Showmax allows you to register up to five devices under one account. These can include smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, or streaming devices like Chromecast. Once registered, you can switch between these devices seamlessly to watch content. Concurrent Streaming

While you can have up to five registered devices, Showmax allows you to stream content on two devices simultaneously. This means two people can watch different shows at the same time, as long as they are using two of the registered devices. Managing Devices

If you reach the five-device limit and want to add a new device, you will need to remove one of the previously registered devices. Showmax allows you to manage and update your list of devices through your account settings. Simply log in to your account, navigate to the “Manage Devices” section, and delete any device you no longer use. Account Sharing

While Showmax allows streaming on two devices at the same time, the account is meant for personal and household use. Sharing your account details outside of your household can compromise your security and violate Showmax’s terms of use. Showmax Pro

If you have a Showmax Pro subscription, which includes live sports and additional content, the same device limits apply. You can still register up to five devices and stream on two devices at the same time.

