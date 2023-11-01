Deriv is a popular online trading platform that allows users to engage in various financial trading activities, including Forex, commodities, and more. If you’re using Deriv and want to fund your account via M-Pesa, the following steps will guide you how to deposit to Deriv via M-Pesa.

Step 1: Create a Deriv Account

If you don’t already have a Deriv account, you’ll need to create one. Visit the Deriv website and sign up for an account. Provide the required information and complete the registration process.

Step 2: Log In to Your Deriv Account

After creating your Deriv account, log in using your credentials, including your username and password.

Step 3: Access the Deposit Section

Once logged in, you’ll need to navigate to the deposit section. This section is where you can choose your preferred deposit method.

Step 4: Select M-Pesa as Your Deposit Method

In the deposit section, you’ll see a list of available deposit methods. Select M-Pesa from the list.

Step 5: Enter Deposit Amount

Specify the amount you want to deposit into your Deriv account. Ensure that you have enough funds in your M-Pesa account to cover the deposit amount.

Step 6: Confirm Your Details

Double-check your deposit details, including the amount and your Deriv account information. Make sure everything is accurate before proceeding.

Step 7: Initiate the Deposit

Once you’ve confirmed the details, you can initiate the deposit.

This will trigger the process of transferring the specified amount from your M-Pesa account to your Deriv trading account.

Step 8: Receive Confirmation

After initiating the deposit, you should receive a confirmation message or notification from both M-Pesa and Deriv. This will confirm that your deposit has been successful.

Step 9: Check Your Deriv Account

Log in to your Deriv account and check your account balance to ensure that the deposited funds are now available for trading.

It’s essential to note that the availability of M-Pesa as a deposit method and the specific steps involved may vary depending on your location and the policies of Deriv. Therefore, it’s advisable to refer to Deriv’s official website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date and region-specific instructions for depositing funds via M-Pesa. Additionally, be aware of any fees or currency conversion charges that may apply to your deposit.