Learning how to divert calls can be a useful skill in managing your communications effectively. Whether you need to redirect calls to another number, voicemail, or a different device, understanding the process of call diversion is essential. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps how to divert calls from various devices and platforms, empowering you to take control of your incoming calls with ease.

Methods for Call Diversion

Using Your Smartphone

For Android Open the Phone app and tap the Menu button (usually three dots). Select “Settings” and then “Call settings” or “Calls.” Choose “Call forwarding” or a similar option. Enter the number you want to divert calls to (voicemail, another phone number, etc.). Select the type of call diversion (always divert, divert when busy, divert when unanswered, etc.). Tap “Enable” or “OK” to activate call diversion.

For iPhone (iOS) Go to “Settings” and select “Phone.” Tap “Call Forwarding” and turn it on. Enter the number you want to divert calls to. Exit settings, and call diversion will be activated.



Using Landline Phones

Depending on your landline provider, the process for call diversion may vary. Typically, you can activate call diversion by dialing a specific code followed by the number you want to divert calls to. Consult your provider’s documentation or customer service for specific instructions.

How to Divert Calls Using VoIP Services

If you use a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service for your calls, such as Skype or Google Voice, call diversion can usually be managed through the service’s settings or preferences menu. Look for options related to call forwarding or diversion and follow the prompts to set up redirection to your desired destination.

Using PBX Systems

For businesses or organizations using Private Branch Exchange (PBX) phone systems, call diversion can be configured through the system’s administration interface. This typically involves assigning call diversion rules to specific extensions or phone lines within the system.

Automatic Call Forwarding

Some smartphones and landline phones offer automatic call forwarding based on conditions such as no answer, busy signal, or out of reach. You can set up these automatic call forwarding options in your device’s settings or through your service provider.

Tips

Ensure that the number you are diverting calls to is correct and active to avoid missing important calls.

Regularly review and update your call diversion settings as needed, especially if your circumstances change (e.g., switching phones, moving locations).

Be mindful of any additional charges or fees associated with call diversion, as these may vary depending on your service provider and the destination of diverted calls.

