Pitru Paksha is a significant period in Hindu tradition dedicated to honoring ancestors. Performing Pitru Paksha Puja at home allows you to pay respect to departed souls and seek their blessings. This ritual is believed to bring peace to ancestors and prosperity to the family. Here’s how to do Pitru Paksha Puja at home with devotion and sincerity.

Select the Right Day

Pitru Paksha is observed during the waning phase of the lunar month of Bhadrapada (usually in September–October). Choose the tithi (lunar day) that matches your ancestor’s death date for performing the rituals.

Prepare the Puja Space

Clean the house, especially the area where the puja will be performed. Spread a clean cloth or mat on the floor and set up a small altar with a photo or symbolic representation of the ancestors.

Gather Puja Items

You will need:

Black sesame seeds (til)

Kusha grass (if available)

Water in a copper or brass vessel

Rice grains

Flowers (especially marigold)

Incense sticks and a lamp (diya)

Fruits, cooked rice, dal, and seasonal vegetables for offering

Cow’s milk, curd, honey, and ghee for preparing Pind Daan

Take a Bath and Wear Clean Clothes

Begin the day by taking a bath and wearing clean, preferably white or traditional attire. Purity of body and mind is essential for the ritual.

Invoke the Ancestors

Light the diya and incense sticks. Offer flowers and rice near the ancestor’s photo or symbolic setup. Chant mantras or prayers like the Pitru Gayatri Mantra to invite their presence.

Perform Tarpan (Water Offering)

Mix black sesame seeds and barley in water. Face the south direction and slowly pour the water while reciting your ancestors’ names and the gotra (family lineage). This is done to quench the spiritual thirst of the ancestors.

Prepare and Offer Pind Daan

Roll cooked rice mixed with sesame seeds, honey, and ghee into round balls (pinds). Offer these to crows or cows, as they are believed to carry offerings to ancestors.

Offer Food (Bhog)

Prepare simple vegetarian food without onion or garlic. Include kheer (sweet rice pudding), dal, rice, and seasonal vegetables. Place the food on banana leaves or clean plates and offer it to ancestors with devotion.

Feed the Needy or Animals

Feeding the poor, cows, or birds is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that serving them pleases the ancestors.

Pray for Blessings

Conclude the puja by praying for the peace and liberation of your ancestors. Seek their blessings for the well-being and prosperity of your family.

Also Read: How To Cut A Watermelon Into Cubes