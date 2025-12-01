How To Download A Bank Statement From The Capitec App

Downloading a bank statement from the Capitec app is one of the easiest ways to access your financial records without visiting a branch. The app allows you to generate monthly statements, share them digitally, or save them on your phone for later use. Whether you need the statement for work, a loan, or personal tracking, the process is straightforward when you know where to look. This guide explains how to navigate the app, select your date range, and download your statement within minutes.

Opening the Capitec Banking App

Start by unlocking your phone and opening the Capitec mobile banking app. Log in using your secret Remote PIN. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version to avoid missing any menu options or encountering errors during the process.

Navigating to the Transactions Menu

Once you are logged in, look for the “Transact” or “Savings Account” option, depending on your app layout. Select the account for which you want the statement. This opens a detailed view of your account balance and recent transactions. From here, scroll down until you see an option that lets you view more account actions.

Selecting the Statement Option

Tap the “Email Statement” or “Statement” option. On some versions of the app, this may appear under “Account Details.” Once selected, the app will prompt you to choose the period you want your statement to cover. You can choose a single month or a custom date range depending on your needs.

Choosing the Date Range for Your Statement

Select the month or range you want to download. If you need a statement for a specific period, choose custom dates and confirm your selection. The app automatically generates a PDF statement with verified Capitec details, making it suitable for official use such as proof of income or address confirmation.

Downloading or Emailing the Statement

After you select the date range, you will get an option to either email the statement or save it directly to your phone. If you choose “Email,” enter your email address and confirm. If your app version allows direct downloads, the statement will appear as a PDF file in your downloads folder. Make sure your phone has enough storage to save the document.

Accessing the Saved Statement

Once downloaded, open your phone’s file manager and look for the “Downloads” folder or any folder you use for documents. Your statement will be saved as a PDF. You can now share it, print it, or use it for verification when requested.

