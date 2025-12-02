How To Download An IRP5 From eFiling

Your IRP5 is one of the most important documents when completing your tax return in South Africa. It summarises the income you earned, the tax you paid and the benefits you received during the year. Many employers submit IRP5s directly to SARS, but sometimes you need to download the document yourself from eFiling. Knowing how to access it helps you avoid delays, confirm your tax information and keep proper records. The process is straightforward once you understand where to look and how the eFiling menus work.

Logging In to Your eFiling Account

The first step is to go to the official eFiling website and enter your username and password. Once you log in, the dashboard shows your tax types, your profile information and any outstanding tasks. Make sure you are using your personal taxpayer profile and not a practitioner profile unless you manage multiple accounts.

Navigating to the Returns Section

On the top menu, you look for the tab labelled “Returns.” When you hover over it, you will see different tax categories. You select “Returns Issued” and then choose “Personal Income Tax (ITR12).” This takes you to a page showing all the tax years available for your profile.

Selecting the Correct Tax Year

Because IRP5s are linked to specific tax years, you choose the year you want to download. If a year does not appear, it means you may need to add it to your profile or the employer has not submitted anything yet. Clicking on the year opens a summary of all documents SARS has received for that period.

Opening Your Tax Return Page

When you click on the tax year, you will see the option to request or open your ITR12. Even if you are not planning to complete the return immediately, opening it allows you to view the documents SARS has on record for you. You select “Open” or “View Return,” and the system loads your information.

Accessing the IRP5 Details

Inside the return, you scroll to the section that covers your employer’s income. This is usually the part titled “Employee Tax Certificate Information” or “IRP5/IT3(a) Details.” SARS automatically pulls your employer’s submission into this section. You click on the certificate number to open the details.

Downloading or Printing the IRP5

To download the IRP5, you look for the print or download icon within the certificate window. SARS often provides the option to generate a PDF version. You select the download option, and the file saves to your device. If your browser opens it automatically, you use the save feature to keep a copy for your records.

What to Do If the IRP5 Is Missing

Sometimes the IRP5 does not appear even though you expected it. When this happens, it usually means the employer has not submitted the certificate to SARS or used incorrect details. You contact your HR department and request them to correct or resubmit the information. SARS cannot provide an IRP5 that the employer has not submitted.

Keeping Your Records Updated

Once you have downloaded your IRP5, you save it in a secure folder so you can access it easily next tax season. It is also useful to keep backup copies in case you change devices. Managing your tax documents well makes future filing faster and protects you from unnecessary stress.

