How to download Twitter videos : 7 ways of  using a Twitter video downloader

Twitter has become one of the most popular platforms to watch video content online. However, sometimes we may want to download Twitter videos for offline viewing. This article will introduce 7 reliable Twitter video downloader tools and tips to download Twitter videos safely and legally.

Why do we need a Twitter video downloader?

There are some reasons why people look for a Twitter video downloader:

To access videos offline without an internet connection. This allows watching videos anywhere anytime without relying on internet availability. To watch videos on mobile devices without incurring data charges. Downloading lets users stream videos freely over cellular networks without consuming mobile data. To have permanent access to videos even if the original is removed from Twitter. Downloaded videos can still be watched locally if the source video gets deleted later on. Some devices like smart TVs don’t directly support Twitter playback without workarounds. A video downloader circumvents such limitations. Saved videos continue to be available normally even during times when Twitter faces outages or downtime of its servers. Users can curate personal video collections on their devices. Downloaded playlists allow constructing customized watchlists offline. Optimized video downloads give higher resolution versions in certain cases compared to streamed quality depending on one’s internet speed.

How to download videos in different devices

On PC

Step 1 Install a browser extension for Twitter video downloading such as Video DownloadHelper on Chrome/Firefox. Step 2 Browse to the Twitter video which you want. Click the extension icon. Step 3 Click the download button presented by the extension to save the video onto your computer. Step 4 You can also use free desktop applications like 4K Video Downloader to search and batch download videos from Twitter. Step 5 Such software allow customizing format, quality and destination folder while downloading videos easily.

On mobile

Step 1 Search and install a Twitter video downloading app. Step 2 Open the app and sign up/log in if needed. Grant necessary permissions. Step 3 Browse or search videos within the app and tap the download icon below the video. Step 4 Specify format, quality and save location then tap the download button. Step 5 Downloaded videos are stored on your device for offline playback anytime.

7 reliable ways to download Twitter videos

Method 1: twittervideodown.com

Best for: Those wanting to download Twitter videos legally without ads while supporting creators.

Price: Starts at $11.99/month

Features:

Background playback and downloads

Ad-free experience

Access to Twitter Music

Support Twitter creators

Cons:

Subscription required which adds recurring cost

Not affordable for occasional/single downloads

Verdict: A good option for heavy Twitter users but expensive for basic downloading needs. Supporting creators is ideal for many.

Visit: https://twittervideomp4.com/

Method 2: 4K Video Downloader

Best for: Users wanting high quality 4K resolution downloads from Twitter and other sites.

Price: Free and open-source

4K Video Downloader is a desktop application that allows downloading videos in their highest quality up to 4K directly from different sources like Twitter, Facebook, Vimeo etc. It has a simple UI and several advanced features.

Features:

Batch and selective downloading

Integrated browser for searching

Customize formats, locations

Cons:

Desktop only, no mobile version

Occasional ads in free version

Verdict: A robust option for high quality downloads on PC with useful features but not portable. Free and reliable overall.

Best for: Mobile users wanting an all-in-one Twitter/social video downloader

Price: Free

Snaptube is a cross-platform application widely utilized for the extraction of audiovisual content from numerous online platforms. In addition to facilitating the appropriation of videos hosted on Twitter, the software is moreover capable of retrieving multimedia files from social media giants such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.It has a large database of videos accessible via integrated search.

Features:

Supports Android/iOS

Downloads multiple formats

Background/playlist downloads

Shared folders

Online video player

Cons:

Ads in free version

Occasional offers to upgrade

Verdict: A very capable all-in-one Twitter/video downloader for mobile with social integrations. Free version works well for casual use.

Method 4: ClipConverter

Best for: Users wanting a simple web/desktop based video converter

Price: Free

ClipConverter offers an easy way to download Twitter videos across Windows, Mac, Linux and directly in browser. It retains the original quality during conversion to various audio and video formats.

Features:

Cross-platform – web, desktop apps

Convert Twitter to MP3, MP4 etc

Batch conversions

Customizable output settings

Integrated online player

Cons:

Basic feature set than dedicated apps

Ads on web interface

Verdict: A useful library-like online or software-based Twitter to video/audio converter for quick tasks. Free with minimal ads.

Method 5: Savefrom.net

Best for: Those wanting a quick web-based downloader without installations

Price: Free

Savefrom.net is one of the simplest online Twitter video downloading services. It requires just pasting the video URL to get direct download links across resolutions.

Features:

No installation needed

Support Twitter, Facebook etc

Multiple quality formats

Direct download links

-Works on any device

Cons:

Lots of ads during process

Basic featureset

Links expire quickly

Verdict: A barebones but handy website for fast resolution-specific downloads without any software. However, the intrusive ads hamper experience.

Method 6: VLC Media Player

Best for: Users already using VLC for playback

Price: Free and Open Source

VLC Media Player supports streaming and directly downloading Twitter videos natively. It can come in handy for users already familiar with powerful VLC interface.

Features:

Familiar interface for VLC users

Seamless integration

Cross-platform compatibility

Customizable playback options

Cons:

Limited to basic downloading

No search/playlist support

Verdict: A convenient built-in option for basic Twitter downloads leveraging VLC’s other abilities but not a dedicated downloader.

Method 7: YTD Video Downloader

Best for: Windows users looking for a simple dedicated downloader

Price: Free

YTD is a basic yet reliable open-source Twitter video downloader for Windows. It provides the core downloading functionality without unnecessary bells and whistles.

Features:

Dedicated Windows app

Drag-n-drop video URLs

Adjust quality, format, locations

Batch downloading

Lightweight resource usage

Cons:

Windows only, no mobile/web

Basic interface without extras

Ads in free version

Verdict: A no-frills downloader that gets the job done effectively for Windows. Its simplicity makes it suitable for most average users.

The tips of choosing a good Twitter video downloader

Here are some aspects to consider when choosing a reliable Twitter video downloader:

Platform compatibility – Check if it supports your operating systems like Windows, macOS, Android, iOS etc. Go for cross-platform options.

Feature set – Consider your needs like resolution, format choices, playlists, batch downloads, streaming/conversion etc.

Video quality – Ensure it retains the best quality like 1080p or 4K without compromising on compression.

Ease of use – Prefer simple and intuitive interfaces for drag-n-drop or one-click downloads.

Privacy and security – Review platform reputation, authentication requirements and potential malware risks.

Costs – Weigh one-time fees of paid tools vs subscriptions; free options usually have ads.

Updates – Frequent updates ensure compatibility with latest Twitter changes and security fixes.

Support – Community support, documentation and responsive developer assistance are added advantages.

Trial availability – Try before buying paid options; compare against free alternatives.

Comparison of the 7 Twitter video downloaders

Downloader Platform Websites Supported Video Formats Supported Ratings twittervideodown.com Web, Android, iOS Twitter MP4, 3GP, WebM ★★★★ 4K Video Downloader Windows, Mac, Linux Twitter, Facebook, Vimeo etc MP4, AVI, MKV 4K/1080p/720p ★★★★★ Snaptube Android, iOS Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc MP4, 3GP, WEBM ★★★★ ClipConverter Web, Windows, Mac, Linux Twitter MP4, MP3, WebM, M4A ★★★★ Savefrom.net Web Twitter, Facebook etc MP4, WEBM, MP3 ★★★ VLC Media Player Windows, macOS, Linux, Android etc Twitter MP4, WEBM, OGG ★★★★ YTD Video Downloader Windows Twitter MP4, WebM, MP3, M4A ★★★★

Legal and copyright issues on Twitter

There are some points to keep in mind regarding legal and copyright issues when downloading Twitter videos:

Downloading videos for personal offline use without further distribution is generally considered fair use.

However, copyrighted content from commercial channels/films may require explicit permission before downloading.

Editing or modifying downloaded videos can violate the moral rights of the creator without consent.

Distributing or publicly sharing downloaded videos (on other platforms) requires permission from the copyright holders.

Downloading an entire channel playlist or ripping all videos from a creator may cross legal boundaries.

Using downloaded videos for commercial/monetary gain like in public screenings is prohibited by law.

Videos embedded within educational, review or commentary purpose videos with due credit fall under fair use.

Ensure not download content from channels that explicitly forbid downloads in their terms.

Laws around copyright differ in countries, so check local statutes applicable in your jurisdiction.

Limitations and Drawbacks of Twitter video downloader

Quality loss: Downloaded videos may not retain the same high quality as streamed depending on apps and internet speeds.

Outdated downloads: Videos may get deleted, privatized or updated but downloaded copies won’t sync with these changes.

Storage space: Large HD video files consume significant storage which could fill up devices quickly without management.

Battery drainage: Mobile downloads consume more power/battery compared to streaming which impacts usage time.

Limited formats: Not all apps support download of various audio/video formats like 4K, HDR etc reducing options.

Speed concerns: Slow internet speeds can affect download performance and bandwidth usage may cross data caps.

Malware risks: Some lower quality/open source downloaders come with malware risks if not from trusted publishers.

Policy changes: Twitter regularly updates API policies that break compatibility of some downloader extensions or apps.

Troubleshooting: Downloads can sometimes fail due issues like corrupted files, interrupted transfers needing debug efforts.

Learning curve: Less popular downloaders may require learning nuanced features and settings not suitable for average users.

That’s all!

In conclusion, Twitter provides a convenient way to watch videos online. However, using a reliable Twitter video downloader allows convenient offline access along with some advantages. Being mindful of copyright aspects, users can freely download public videos for personal use from the above outlined safe methods.