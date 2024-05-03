Downloading videos on your iPhone can be a convenient way to access your favorite content offline, whether it’s for entertainment, education, or sharing with friends. In this guide, we’ll explore various methods how to download videos on iPhone, ensuring you can enjoy your desired videos anytime, anywhere.

Using Built-in Apps

Safari Browser

Open Safari and navigate to the website containing the video you want to download.

Play the video and wait for it to load completely.

Tap and hold on the video until a menu appears.

Select “Download Linked File” or “Save Video” to save the video to your iPhone’s Photos app.

Apple Photos App

If you’ve received a video via iMessage or email, you can save it directly to your iPhone’s Photos app.

Tap on the video in the message or email to view it.

Tap the Share icon (usually depicted as a square with an arrow pointing upward).

Select “Save Video” to download the video to your iPhone’s Photos app.

Using Third-party Apps

Documents by Readdle Download and install the Documents by Readdle app from the App Store. Open the app and tap the browser icon at the bottom right corner. Navigate to the website containing the video you want to download. Play the video and wait for it to load completely. Tap the three dots (…) at the bottom right corner of the video player. Select “Save to Files” and choose the destination folder within the Documents app to save the video.

Shortcuts App

If you’re using iOS 13 or later, you can utilize the Shortcuts app to create a custom shortcut for downloading videos. Open the Shortcuts app and tap the “+” icon to create a new shortcut. Tap “Add Action” and search for “Get Contents of URL.” Add the “Save File” action and configure it to save the video to your desired location. Run the shortcut whenever you want to download a video from a website.



Using Video Downloading Websites

Online Video Downloader

Visit a reputable online video downloader website (e.g., SaveFrom.net, ClipConverter.cc) using Safari. Paste the URL of the video you want to download into the provided field on the website. Choose your preferred video quality and tap the download button. Once the video is downloaded, you can save it to your iPhone’s Photos app or Files app for offline viewing.



Also Read: How To Convert Word To PowerPoint