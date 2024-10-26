Drawing flowers is a wonderful way for kids to express their creativity and learn about nature. This simple guide will help young artists create a beautiful flower drawing in just a few easy steps. Grab your paper and pencils, and let’s blossom into the world of art! Here is how to draw a flower easy.

Draw the Center

Start by drawing a small circle in the middle of your paper. This will be the center of your flower. You can make it as big or small as you like, depending on the type of flower you want to create.

Add Petals

Next, draw the petals around the center. Start by drawing an oval shape that extends outward from the circle. Make the petals slightly pointed at the ends. Repeat this step, drawing several ovals around the center circle until you have a full set of petals. You can draw five to seven petals for a simple flower.

Create More Petals

If you want to make a fuller flower, you can add a second layer of petals. Draw additional ovals between the first set of petals. This will give your flower a lovely, lush look.

Draw the Stem

Now it’s time to add the stem. From the bottom of the flower, draw two straight lines extending downward. These lines should be parallel and can be as long as you like, depending on how tall you want your flower to be.

Add Leaves

Let’s add some leaves! Draw a leaf shape on either side of the stem. Start with a pointed oval shape, and then add a line down the center for the leaf vein. You can draw one or two leaves, depending on your flower’s design.

Add Details

Now you can add some details to your flower. Inside the center circle, draw small dots or lines to represent the flower’s seeds or texture. You can also add lines on the petals and leaves to show texture and make them look more realistic.

Color Your Flower

Finally, it’s time to bring your flower to life with color! Use bright shades for the petals—like red, pink, yellow, or blue. Color the center in a contrasting color, and use green for the stem and leaves. Get creative with your color choices!

Also Read: How To Draw A 3D House