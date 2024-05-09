How to Easily Obtain Your JAMB Profile Code

The JAMB profile code is the initial requirement for candidates looking to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examination in Nigeria. This comprehensive guide will provide detailed steps how to get jamb profile code seamlessly, ensuring a smooth start to your registration process.

How to Get Jamb Profile Code

Send SMS

Begin by accessing the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Compose a new message and input your full name (with surname first) using CAPITAL LETTERS.

Send the message to the official JAMB shortcode: 55019.

2. Receive Confirmation

After sending the SMS, expect an automated response confirming receipt of your request.

This response will include your unique JAMB profile code, typically consisting of a 10-character alphanumeric sequence.

3. Note the Profile Code

Once you’ve received the SMS containing your JAMB profile code, it’s crucial to jot it down immediately.

Keep the code in a secure location, preferably saved on your mobile device or written in a designated notebook.

4. Safeguard Your Profile Code

Protect your JAMB profile code from unauthorized access by refraining from sharing it with others.

Treat your profile code with the same level of confidentiality as you would with other sensitive information.

5. Initiate JAMB Registration

With your profile code secured, proceed to complete your JAMB registration either online via the official JAMB portal or at an accredited registration center.

Ensure that you have all necessary documents and information ready, including your profile code, personal details, and preferred examination center.

6. Seek Additional Assistance

Should you encounter any challenges or require further clarification during the process, don’t hesitate to reach out to JAMB support.

Utilize the official JAMB website and designated communication channels to access reliable assistance and guidance.

