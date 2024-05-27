Bitter kola, also known as Garcinia kola, is a fruit native to West Africa that has been revered for its medicinal properties for centuries. Despite its bitter taste, bitter kola is cherished for its numerous health benefits, ranging from improved digestion to enhanced cognitive function. If you’re new to bitter kola and wondering how to incorporate it into your diet, fear not! Here’s a simple guide on how to eat bitter kola and reap its nutritional benefits.

selecting bitter kola, opt for fruits that are firm and free from blemishes. Ripe bitter kola will have a dark brown or black outer shell and a slightly bitter taste. Using a sharp knife or your fingers, carefully peel away the outer shell of the bitter kola to reveal the inner seed. The outer shell is tough and bitter, so be sure to remove it completely before consuming the fruit. Once the outer shell is removed, you can choose to slice the bitter kola into smaller pieces or simply chew on the inner seed directly. Some people prefer to slice the bitter kola to make it easier to consume, while others enjoy the process of chewing the seed for a more intense bitter flavor. Bitter kola has a strong, bitter taste that may take some getting used to, especially for those unfamiliar with it. Start by consuming small amounts and gradually increase your intake as you become accustomed to the taste. Remember, moderation is key when it comes to incorporating bitter kola into your diet. If the taste of bitter kola is too intense for you to enjoy on its own, consider pairing it with other foods to balance out the flavor. Bitter kola can be added to smoothies, salads, or even blended into juices for a nutritional boost. Bitter kola is renowned for its potent medicinal properties, including its ability to improve digestion, boost immune function, and enhance cognitive performance. By incorporating bitter kola into your diet regularly, you can enjoy these health benefits and support your overall well-being.

Also Read: How To Make Zobo Drink