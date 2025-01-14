Feeding a baby bird requires careful attention and the right approach to ensure its health and growth. Baby birds are delicate and need proper nutrition and feeding techniques to thrive. Here is how to feed a baby bird.

Identify the Bird’s Age and Species

Before feeding, determine whether the bird is a nestling (featherless or with sparse feathers) or a fledgling (mostly feathered and learning to fly). Knowing the species helps in providing the right food, as diets vary among birds. Prepare Appropriate Food

For most baby birds, a soft, protein-rich diet is essential. Soften high-protein dog or cat kibble with warm water until it becomes mushy. You can also use hard-boiled eggs mixed with crushed cereal or a commercial baby bird formula. Avoid feeding bread, milk, or seeds, as these can harm the bird. Use Safe Feeding Tools

A small syringe, dropper, or the blunt end of a cotton swab works well for feeding. Ensure the tool is clean to prevent infections. Gently offer the food at the edge of the bird’s beak, allowing it to gape (open its mouth) naturally. Follow a Proper Feeding Schedule

Nestlings need feeding every 15–20 minutes during daylight hours. Fledglings can be fed every 30–45 minutes. Feed small amounts to avoid overfeeding or choking. Provide Moisture Safely

Baby birds typically get moisture from their food. Never force water into the bird’s beak, as this can cause choking. If the food appears too dry, slightly moisten it for easier swallowing. Keep the Bird Warm

Warmth is crucial for a baby bird’s survival. Place it in a small box lined with soft tissues and provide gentle heat with a heating pad set on low or a warm water bottle wrapped in cloth. Seek Professional Help

If the bird seems weak or you’re unsure about feeding, contact a wildlife rehabilitator or veterinarian. They can provide expert care or advise on how to proceed.

