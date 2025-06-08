Fried chicken coated with flour and egg is a crispy, golden treat that’s loved all over the world. This method gives the chicken a crunchy outside and juicy inside. You don’t need a deep fryer—just a few simple ingredients, a pan, and some patience to enjoy this delicious dish at home. Here is how to fry chicken with flour and egg.

Gather Your Ingredients

To start, you’ll need:

Chicken pieces (drumsticks, thighs, or wings)

All-purpose flour

Eggs

Salt and pepper

Other optional spices like paprika, garlic powder, or chili powder

Cooking oil for frying

Wash the chicken and pat it dry with a paper towel. Dry chicken helps the flour and egg stick better.

Season the Chicken and Flour

Sprinkle salt, pepper, and any preferred spices directly onto the chicken. Also season the flour in a separate bowl with the same or additional spices. This ensures the coating is full of flavor.

Beat the Eggs

In another bowl, crack 2–3 eggs and beat them well using a fork or whisk until the yolks and whites are fully combined. This egg mixture will help the flour stick firmly to the chicken.

Coat the Chicken

Dip each piece of chicken first into the flour, making sure it is lightly coated. Then dip it into the egg mixture. Finally, return it to the flour for a second coat. Press the flour firmly onto the chicken to create a thick, even crust.

Heat the Oil

Pour enough cooking oil into a deep pan or skillet to cover the chicken halfway. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until it’s hot but not smoking. You can test the oil by dropping in a small piece of coated flour—it should sizzle immediately.

Fry the Chicken

Carefully place the chicken into the hot oil, skin-side down. Don’t overcrowd the pan. Fry each side for about 7–10 minutes, depending on the thickness, until the coating is golden brown and the meat is fully cooked inside.

Use a fork or tongs to turn the chicken gently. Reduce the heat slightly if the outside browns too fast before the inside is done.

Drain and Serve

Once cooked, remove the chicken and place it on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb excess oil. Let it rest for a few minutes before serving.

