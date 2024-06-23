How To Get Bank Statement On Standard Bank App

Getting your bank statement on the Standard Bank app is a straightforward process that ensures you have easy access to your financial records anytime, anywhere. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through the process of how to get bank statement on Standard Dank app effortlessly.

Firstly, ensure you have downloaded and installed the Standard Bank app on your mobile device from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once installed, open the app and log in using your internet banking credentials. Once you are logged in, navigate to the main menu of the app. This can usually be found by tapping on the menu icon (typically three horizontal lines) located in the top left or right corner of the screen. Within the menu, look for the section labeled “Accounts” or similar. Tap on this section to view a list of all your accounts with Standard Bank. Choose the specific account for which you wish to obtain the bank statement. Once selected, you should see various options related to that account. Look for an option that mentions “Statements” or “Documents” within the account details. This is where you can access your recent bank statements. Tap on the “Statements” or “Documents” option. You will typically see a list of available statements organized by date or month. Select the statement you wish to download or view. You may have options to view the statement as a PDF or download it directly to your device. If you choose to download the statement, ensure you have a PDF viewer installed on your device to open and view the document. Once downloaded or viewed, you can save the statement for your records or send it via email if needed.

It’s important to note that the availability of statements may vary depending on your account type and banking history. If you encounter any issues or require further assistance, Standard Bank’s customer support is readily available to help you navigate through the app’s features.

Also Read: How To Get A New eWallet PIN