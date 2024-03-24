Benzathine penicillin injections are commonly used to treat bacterial infections, including syphilis and streptococcal infections. Administering these injections requires proper technique to ensure safety and effectiveness. In this guide, we’ll provide a detailed step-by-step overview of how to give benzathine penicillin injection safely and accurately.

Before administering the injection, gather all necessary supplies, including:

Benzathine penicillin vial or syringe

Sterile alcohol swabs

Cotton balls or gauze pads

Sharps container for proper disposal of used needles

Choose an appropriate injection site, typically the upper outer quadrant of the buttocks (dorsogluteal muscle) or the deltoid muscle of the arm. Cleanse the skin at the injection site with a sterile alcohol swab and allow it to dry completely. If using a vial, carefully withdraw the prescribed dose of benzathine penicillin into a syringe. Remove any air bubbles by gently tapping the syringe and pushing the plunger slightly until a small drop of medication appears at the needle tip. Hold the syringe like a dart at a 90-degree angle to the skin. Insert the needle swiftly and firmly into the injection site, using a quick, smooth motion. Once the needle is fully inserted, slowly depress the plunger to inject the medication into the muscle. After administering the medication, withdraw the needle at the same angle it was inserted, using steady, even pressure. Apply gentle pressure to the injection site with a cotton ball or gauze pad to minimize bleeding. Immediately dispose of the used needle and syringe into a sharps container to prevent accidental needlestick injuries. Do not recap the needle or attempt to reuse it, as this increases the risk of contamination and infection. After the injection, provide the patient with any necessary aftercare instructions. Advise them to monitor the injection site for any signs of infection, such as redness, swelling, or pain.

