The blue ticks on WhatsApp, also known as read receipts, indicate that your message has been read by the recipient. While this feature can be useful for confirming message delivery, it may sometimes lead to privacy concerns or unwanted pressure to respond immediately. Fortunately, WhatsApp offers a way to hide these blue ticks and maintain your privacy. Here is how to hide blue ticks on WhatsApp.

Adjust Read Receipts Settings

The simplest way to hide blue ticks is by adjusting your read receipts settings. This feature allows you to disable read receipts for your messages, which means you won’t send read receipts to others, but it will also prevent you from seeing when others have read your messages.

Launch the WhatsApp application on your device.

Tap the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the screen (for Android) or the “Settings” tab at the bottom-right corner (for iOS).

Navigate to “Privacy” settings.

Find the “Read Receipts” option and toggle it off.

By turning off read receipts, the blue ticks will no longer appear on your messages, and you won’t be able to see read receipts from others either.

Use Airplane Mode to Read Messages Privately

If you prefer not to turn off read receipts entirely but want to read messages without sending a read receipt, you can use Airplane Mode to temporarily disable internet connectivity.

Launch WhatsApp and wait until the new messages arrive.

Turn on Airplane Mode on your device from the quick settings menu or settings app. This disables internet connectivity.

Open WhatsApp and read the messages while offline.

Make sure to fully close WhatsApp before turning off Airplane Mode. This ensures that read receipts are not sent.

When you turn off Airplane Mode, the messages you’ve read won’t show the blue ticks to the sender, as the app did not have internet access when you read them.

Disable Last Seen and Online Status

While not directly related to blue ticks, managing your Last Seen and online status can help enhance your privacy and control how others perceive your activity.

Launch the app and go to Settings.

Navigate to “Privacy” settings.

Tap on “Last Seen” and choose “Nobody” or “My Contacts Except…” to restrict who can see your Last Seen status.

By limiting who can see your Last Seen status, you prevent others from knowing when you were last active, complementing the privacy provided by hiding blue ticks.

Check Group Privacy Settings

In group chats, read receipts behave differently. While you cannot hide blue ticks in group chats directly, you can manage group settings to limit who can see your activity.

Navigate to the group chat where you want to manage privacy.

Tap the group name at the top of the screen.

Adjust who can see your updates and manage group notifications to control how visible your activity is within the group.

Use Third-Party Apps with Caution

There are third-party apps that claim to offer additional privacy features, including hiding read receipts. However, these apps may pose security risks or violate WhatsApp’s terms of service. It’s generally safer to use built-in WhatsApp settings and features for managing privacy.

Be Mindful of Reply Expectations

Even if you hide blue ticks, it’s important to manage expectations in your conversations. Letting people know that you may not always respond immediately or explaining your privacy preferences can help set clear communication boundaries.

Also Read: How To Enable Cookies On iPhone