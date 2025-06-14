How To Insert A New Page In Word

Inserting a new page in Microsoft Word is useful when starting a new section, creating space for images or tables, or separating content in long documents. Word provides simple tools to add pages either manually or automatically, depending on your formatting needs.

Place the Cursor Where You Want the New Page

Click your mouse where you want the new page to appear. This could be at the end of a paragraph or anywhere between sections of your document. Use the Insert Tab to Add a Page Break

Go to the top of the Word window and click on the Insert tab. From the ribbon that appears, select Blank Page. This will immediately insert a new page after your cursor. Use the Keyboard Shortcut for Quick Access

A faster way to insert a new page is by pressing Ctrl + Enter on your keyboard. This inserts a Page Break, moving any content after the cursor to the next page. It’s ideal for cleanly separating content without clicking through menus. Use Page Break from the Layout or Insert Menu

Alternatively, you can go to the Layout tab, then click Breaks and choose Page from the dropdown. This is especially useful when formatting structured documents with sections or headers. Inserting a Page in the Middle of the Document

If you want to add a new page between two paragraphs, simply click your cursor at the end of the first paragraph and press Ctrl + Enter or use Insert > Blank Page. The content that follows will move down to the new page. Remove Unwanted Pages

If you inserted a page by mistake, click just before the page break and press Backspace or Delete. This will remove the break and pull the content back up.

