Knowing how to install Bluetooth drivers on Windows 11 can help you connect wireless devices such as headphones, speakers, keyboards, mice and smartphones to your computer. If your Bluetooth is missing, not working or failing to detect nearby devices, you may need to install or update its drivers. Fortunately, Windows 11 provides several ways to install Bluetooth drivers and restore wireless connectivity without needing advanced computer skills.

Windows Update can automatically find and install compatible Bluetooth drivers for your computer.

Follow these instructions:

Click the Start button.

Open Settings.

Select Windows Update.

Click Check for updates.

Allow Windows to search for available updates.

Install any available updates.

Restart your computer.

You can also check for optional driver updates by selecting Advanced options, then Optional updates and Driver updates. If a Bluetooth driver is available, select it and click Download and install.

Install Bluetooth Drivers Using Device Manager

Device Manager allows you to update Bluetooth drivers directly from your computer.

Here is how:

Right-click the Start button.

Select Device Manager.

Find Bluetooth in the list.

Click the arrow to expand the section.

Right-click your Bluetooth adapter.

Select Update driver.

Choose Search automatically for drivers.

Follow the instructions displayed.

Restart your computer after installation.

Download Bluetooth Drivers from Your Laptop Manufacturer

If Windows cannot find the correct driver, you can download it from your laptop manufacturer’s website.

Follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome or another browser.

Visit your laptop manufacturer’s official support website.

Search for your laptop model.

Select the Windows 11 operating system.

Find the Bluetooth or Wireless Network driver.

Download the compatible driver.

Open the downloaded installation file.

Follow the installation instructions.

Restart your laptop.

For HP laptops, use the official HP Support website to find drivers that match your specific model.

Install Bluetooth Drivers Manually

If you have already downloaded the Bluetooth driver but it is not installing automatically, you can use Device Manager.

Open Device Manager.

Expand Bluetooth or Other devices.

Right-click the Bluetooth adapter or unknown device.

Select Update driver.

Choose Browse my computer for drivers.

Click Browse and locate the downloaded driver folder.

Select the folder containing the driver files.

Click Next.

Allow Windows to complete the installation.

Reinstall Bluetooth Drivers on Windows 11

If Bluetooth was working previously but has stopped functioning, reinstalling the driver may solve the problem.

Right-click the Start button.

Open Device Manager.

Expand Bluetooth.

Right-click your Bluetooth adapter.

Select Uninstall device.

Confirm the uninstallation.

Restart your computer.

Windows may automatically detect and reinstall the Bluetooth driver. If it does not, download the correct driver from your laptop manufacturer’s website.

Turn On Bluetooth After Installing the Drivers

After installing the Bluetooth drivers, you need to enable Bluetooth before connecting wireless devices.

Open Settings.

Select Bluetooth and devices.

Turn on the Bluetooth switch.

Click Add device.

Select Bluetooth.

Turn on your wireless headphones, keyboard or mouse.

Put the device into pairing mode.

Select its name when it appears on your screen.

Your Windows 11 computer should now connect to the selected wireless device.

Fix Bluetooth Missing from Device Manager

Sometimes Bluetooth may not appear in Device Manager even after installing Windows updates.

Try the following solutions:

Restart your computer.

Turn off Airplane mode.

Open Device Manager.

Click View and select Show hidden devices.

Check whether the Bluetooth adapter appears.

Run the Bluetooth troubleshooter through the Get Help application.

Download the appropriate Bluetooth driver from your laptop manufacturer’s website.

If Bluetooth is still missing, your computer may have a hardware problem or may not have a built-in Bluetooth adapter.

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