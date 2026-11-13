How to Install Python on Windows

Installing Python on Windows allows you to write and run Python programs, automate tasks, develop applications, and learn programming. Python is a popular programming language used in web development, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and software development. If you want to get started, you can install Python on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer by following a few simple steps.

The first step is to download Python from its official website. Open your preferred web browser, such as Chrome, Edge, or Firefox, and visit the Python website.

Look for the Downloads section and select Windows. Choose the latest stable version compatible with your computer.

Downloading Python from its official website helps you avoid unofficial installers that may contain unwanted software.

Download the Python Installer

Once you are on the Windows downloads page, select the recommended installer for your computer. Most modern Windows computers use 64-bit systems, so choose the 64-bit installer if that matches your device.

Wait for the download to finish before proceeding.

Run the Python Installer

Open your Downloads folder and locate the Python installer you have downloaded. Double-click the file to launch the installation process.

A setup window will appear with several options. Before installing, pay attention to the option labelled “Add Python to PATH.”

Tick this checkbox to allow Windows to recognise Python when you run commands from Command Prompt.

Install Python on Your Computer

After selecting the PATH option, click Install Now. Windows may request permission to make changes to your device. Select Yes to continue.

The installer will copy the necessary files and configure Python on your computer.

Wait until the installation is complete, then click Close.

Verify the Python Installation

You should confirm that Python has been installed correctly.

To do this:

Press Windows + R on your keyboard.

Type cmd and press Enter.

In Command Prompt, type python –version.

Press Enter to run the command.

If Python is installed correctly, Windows will display the installed version number.

You can also type py –version to check whether the Python launcher is available.

Open Python on Windows

After installation, you can start using Python through the Windows Start menu or Command Prompt.

To open Python using Command Prompt, type python and press Enter.

You should see the Python interactive shell, where you can enter and run Python commands.

For example, type print(“Hello World”) and press Enter. Python should display Hello World on your screen.

Install a Python Code Editor

Although you can write Python code using basic text editors, a dedicated code editor makes programming easier.

You can use tools such as Visual Studio Code or IDLE, which is included with many standard Python installations.

These applications provide useful features for writing, editing, and testing Python programs.

Update Python When Necessary

You may occasionally need to install a newer Python version to access new features and improvements.

Visit the official Python website, download the newer installer, and follow the installation instructions. Check your Python version afterward to confirm that the installation was successful.

Also Read: How to Install Bluetooth Drivers on Windows 11