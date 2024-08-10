How To Jump-Start An Automatic Car: A Step-By-Step Guide

A dead battery in an automatic car can be a frustrating experience, but knowing how to jump-start your vehicle can quickly get you back on the road. Follow these steps on how to jump start automatic car to ensure a safe and effective jump-start.

Gather Your Equipment

Before you begin, make sure you have the necessary equipment. You will need a set of jumper cables and a second vehicle with a fully charged battery. Ensure that both vehicles are turned off before you start connecting the cables.

Position the Vehicles

Park the car with the charged battery close to the car with the dead battery, making sure they are not touching. The vehicles should be in neutral or park with their parking brakes engaged. Positioning them close together will ensure that the jumper cables can reach both batteries without strain.

Open the Hoods

Open the hoods of both vehicles and locate the batteries. On most cars, the battery is located in the engine compartment, but some vehicles may have it in the trunk. Check the battery terminals for signs of corrosion and make sure they are clean.

Connect the Jumper Cables

Red Cable (Positive Terminal): Attach one end of the red jumper cable to the positive terminal (+) of the dead battery. Connect the other end of the red cable to the positive terminal (+) of the charged battery.

Black Cable (Negative Terminal): Attach one end of the black jumper cable to the negative terminal (–) of the charged battery. The other end of the black cable should be connected to a grounded metal surface on the car with the dead battery, such as a bolt or bracket, away from the battery. This helps prevent sparks near the battery.

Start the Engine of the Working Vehicle

Start the engine of the car with the charged battery and let it run for a few minutes. This will allow the working battery to charge the dead battery. Keep the engine running to maintain the charge.

Start the Engine of the Dead Vehicle

Attempt to start the car with the dead battery. If it doesn’t start immediately, wait a few more minutes and try again. If the engine still doesn’t start after several attempts, there may be other issues beyond the battery.

Disconnect the Jumper Cables

Once the dead vehicle starts, carefully remove the jumper cables in the reverse order of connection:

First, disconnect the black cable from the grounded metal surface on the previously dead car.

Next, remove the black cable from the negative terminal of the charged battery.

Then, disconnect the red cable from the positive terminal of the charged battery.

Finally, remove the red cable from the positive terminal of the previously dead battery.

Allow the Engine to Run

Let the engine of the jump-started car run for at least 20 minutes to ensure the battery receives a sufficient charge. This will help the alternator recharge the battery and ensure it is ready for future starts.

Drive to a Mechanic if Needed

If the car with the dead battery does not start or shows signs of battery issues (such as dimming lights or slow cranking), it’s advisable to have the battery and charging system checked by a professional mechanic. A dead battery could be a sign of a more serious issue, such as a failing alternator.

Safety Precautions

Never allow the jumper cables to touch each other while they are connected to a battery.

Ensure that you connect the cables in the correct order to avoid sparks or damage to the vehicle's electrical system.

If you notice any unusual smells, sounds, or smoke during the process, stop immediately and consult a professional.

