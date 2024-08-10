Close Menu
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Like A Message On WhatsApp

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Like A Message On WhatsApp

    Liking messages on WhatsApp is a simple way to show appreciation or acknowledge a message without replying directly. This feature enhances communication by adding a layer of interactivity. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to like a message on WhatsApp.

    1. Open WhatsApp

    Begin by launching the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed to access the newest features.

    1. Navigate to the Chat

    Find and open the chat where the message you want to like is located. This can be a one-on-one chat or a group chat.

    1. Locate the Message

    Scroll through the chat to find the specific message you wish to like. It could be a text, photo, video, or voice message.

    1. Long-Press the Message

    To like the message, press and hold (long-press) the message you want to react to. This action will bring up a menu with several options.

    1. Select the Like Icon

    In the menu that appears, tap on the “Like” icon, which is typically represented by a thumbs-up emoji. This will register your reaction to the message.

    1. Verify the Reaction

    Once you select the like icon, you’ll see a small thumbs-up icon appear below the message, indicating that you have liked it. The sender and other chat participants will also be able to see this reaction.

    1. Remove a Like (Optional)

    If you change your mind and want to remove your like, simply tap the thumbs-up icon again. This action will remove your reaction from the message.

    1. Understand Reaction Limits

    Currently, WhatsApp allows you to react to messages with a limited set of emojis, including thumbs-up, heart, laugh, surprise, sad, and angry. Make sure you are aware of the available reaction options and their meanings to effectively communicate your feelings.

    1. Update Your App Regularly

    WhatsApp frequently updates its features, so keeping your app updated ensures you have access to the latest functionalities, including any new reaction options or changes in the feature.

    1. Check for Feature Availability

    Note that the message reaction feature might not be available in older versions of WhatsApp or on certain devices. If you don’t see the option to like messages, ensure your app is updated to the latest version or check WhatsApp’s official website for more information.

    Also Read: How To Get A Broken Key Out Of A Lock

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How To Jump-Start An Automatic Car: A Step-By-Step Guide

    How To Like A Message On WhatsApp

     
    How To Listen To Voicemail On MTN: A Step-By-Step Guide