There were delays in the departures of Kenya Airways flights on Thursday morning at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The airline explained that these delays were caused by maintenance work on the fuel hydrants, which took longer than expected.

The situation improved by mid-morning.

“Our dedicated team is working tirelessly to recover our departure and arrival schedule by midday today, and we appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” KQ said.

Kenya Airways announced that their team was working hard to get the departure and arrival schedules back on track by midday.

How to Maintain Fuel Hydrants in Aeroplanes

Fuel hydrants are an essential component of aircraft refueling systems at airports. They provide a safe and efficient means of delivering fuel to aircraft, ensuring that planes are adequately fueled before takeoff. Proper maintenance of fuel hydrants is crucial for the safe and reliable operation of these systems. This article outlines best practices and procedures for maintaining fuel hydrants in aeroplanes.

Regular Inspections

Routine inspections are vital to ensuring that fuel hydrants operate efficiently and safely. These inspections help identify any wear and tear, leaks, or other issues that could compromise the system.

Regularly inspect the hydrant connections, hoses, and nozzles for signs of damage or leaks. Look for cracks, rust, or corrosion that may affect the hydrant’s integrity.

Conduct periodic pressure tests to ensure that the system can handle the required fuel pressure without leaks.

Measure the flow rate during refueling operations to ensure that it meets the specifications set by the manufacturer and aviation standards.

Cleaning and Maintenance

Keeping fuel hydrants clean is essential for preventing contamination and ensuring proper fuel flow.

Cleaning Procedures

Clean the exterior of the hydrants regularly to remove dirt, debris, and any accumulated fuel residue. Use non-corrosive cleaning agents to prevent damage to the hydrant’s surface.

Periodically flush the hydrant system with a cleaning solution to remove any accumulated contaminants inside the lines. This process helps prevent clogs and maintains fuel quality.

Replace or clean filters regularly to ensure that contaminants do not enter the aircraft’s fuel system. A clogged filter can restrict fuel flow and lead to engine performance issues.

Leak Detection Systems

Implementing leak detection systems is crucial for identifying leaks early and preventing environmental contamination.

Leak Detection Methods

Train staff to visually monitor fuel hydrant areas for any signs of leaks during refueling operations.

Install electronic leak detection sensors that can alert operators to any leaks in real time. These systems can help prevent significant fuel loss and environmental hazards.

Safety Checks and Protocols

Safety is paramount when dealing with fuel hydrants. Establishing and adhering to safety protocols helps prevent accidents and ensure the safety of personnel and aircraft.

Provide regular training for personnel on the safe operation and maintenance of fuel hydrants. Ensure that staff are familiar with emergency procedures and the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Develop and communicate clear emergency procedures for dealing with fuel spills, fires, or other accidents related to fuel hydrants.

Place clear safety signage around fuel hydrant areas to remind staff of safety protocols and potential hazards.

Documentation and Record-Keeping

Keeping accurate records of maintenance activities is essential for compliance and operational efficiency.

Maintain detailed logs of all inspections, cleaning, and maintenance activities performed on fuel hydrants. This documentation helps track the hydrant’s performance over time.

Document any incidents or leaks that occur, along with the corrective actions taken. This information is crucial for identifying patterns and improving maintenance practices.

Collaboration with Fuel Suppliers

Working closely with fuel suppliers can help ensure that fuel quality and hydrant maintenance practices meet industry standards.

Establish a relationship with fuel suppliers to monitor fuel quality and ensure that it meets aviation standards. Request samples for testing if there are concerns about fuel contamination.

Collaborate with fuel suppliers to provide joint training sessions for staff on the safe handling and maintenance of fuel hydrants.