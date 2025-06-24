Making a bird feeder from a plastic bottle is an easy and eco-friendly way to recycle while helping birds find food, especially during dry seasons. It requires only simple materials and can be a fun project for both kids and adults. Here’s how to make a bird feeder from a plastic bottle at home.

Materials

You will need a clean, empty plastic bottle with a cap (500ml to 2L), two wooden spoons or sticks, string or wire for hanging, birdseed, scissors or a craft knife, and a small nail or something sharp to make holes. Clean the Bottle

Wash the bottle thoroughly to remove any residue, then dry it completely. Make sure there are no strong smells or leftover liquids inside. Cut Holes for Feeding

Use a marker to mark two holes opposite each other near the bottom of the bottle. Make them just big enough to push a wooden spoon or stick through. Below each hole, make a slightly larger hole on one side so the birdseed can spill onto the spoon. Insert the Spoons or Sticks

Slide the spoons through the holes. The handle should stick out on one side and the scoop or wider part on the other to catch the seeds. You can make a second set of holes above the first for another spoon if the bottle is tall enough. Create Small Perching Holes

Above the spoons, you can poke two tiny holes to let a small amount of seed out. This helps birds reach the seed without it pouring out too quickly. Make Holes for Hanging

Near the top of the bottle, poke two small holes on opposite sides. Thread a piece of string or wire through them and tie it securely. This will be used to hang the feeder. Fill with Birdseed

Remove the cap and pour birdseed into the bottle. Shake gently so the seed settles down to the spoon openings. Replace the cap to keep moisture and pests out. Hang the Feeder

Hang your bird feeder on a tree branch, balcony, or pole where birds can find it easily. Make sure it’s in a quiet spot away from heavy human activity and predators like cats.

