Making a leaflet by hand is a creative and practical way to share information for school projects, events, small business promotions, or awareness campaigns. With just a sheet of paper and a few materials, you can design a clear, attractive leaflet that effectively communicates your message. Here is how to make a leaflet on paper.

Choose the Right Paper

Start with a standard A4 sheet of paper. You can use plain white paper or choose coloured paper for a more eye-catching design. Ensure the paper is clean and unwrinkled to give your leaflet a neat and professional appearance. Decide on the Layout

Choose a layout style based on how much information you want to include.

A bifold layout folds the paper in half and gives you four panels (front, two inside pages, and back).

A trifold layout divides the paper into three sections and creates six panels (three on each side).

Fold the paper neatly along the lines. Use a ruler or flat surface to help make clean, straight creases.

Plan Your Content

Before writing, plan what you want to say. Your leaflet should be clear and focused.

Start with a catchy title on the front panel. This is what grabs attention. Beneath the title, you can include a slogan, a short sentence, or an image depending on your topic.

Inside the leaflet, divide your message into short sections like:

What the leaflet is about

Important facts or benefits

Instructions or event details

Contact information or a call to action

Write Neatly and Clearly

Use neat handwriting or block letters to ensure the content is easy to read. If possible, use a black or dark pen for the main text and coloured pens for headings. Write in short sentences or bullet points so readers can understand the information quickly. Add Visual Elements

Decorate your leaflet with drawings, borders, or coloured highlights. You can also stick on printed images or use stencils for shapes. Make sure the images match the content and are not too large or distracting. Keep the design tidy and balanced. Review and Finalise

Before sharing your leaflet, read through it to check for spelling mistakes and ensure all information is correct. Make sure the layout looks organised and nothing is overlapping or messy. Use and Share Your Leaflet

Now that your leaflet is ready, you can display it, hand it out, or submit it for your project. If you need more copies, you can either hand-make them again or photocopy the original.

