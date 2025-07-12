How To Make A Pen Holder

A pen holder is a simple and useful item that keeps your desk neat and organised. Making one at home is an easy craft project that can be done with recycled materials or basic supplies. You can customise the design to suit your space and style. Here is how to make pen holder.

Gather Your Materials

To make a basic pen holder, you will need:

– An empty tin can or cardboard tube (like from a paper towel roll)

– Scissors

– Glue or glue gun

– Decorative paper, fabric, or paint

– Ruler and pencil

– Optional: buttons, ribbons, stickers, or washi tape for decoration

Make sure your container is clean and dry before starting.

Choose and Cut Your Covering Material

Measure the height and circumference of your tin or tube using a ruler. Cut a piece of decorative paper, fabric, or coloured card to fit around it. If you’re using paint instead, you can skip this step and paint directly onto the surface.

Decorate the Surface

Apply glue to the outside of the container and carefully wrap the decorative material around it, smoothing out any wrinkles or bubbles. If you’re painting, use brushes to apply your design, then let it dry completely. You can personalise the pen holder with names, patterns, or even drawings.

Add Details

Once the main covering is done, add extra decoration like ribbon around the top edge, buttons down the side, or stickers to match your theme. Be creative and use any craft supplies you have at home.

Finish the Base (Optional)

If the container is light or you want extra stability, cut a piece of cardboard and glue it to the bottom. This gives the pen holder a firm base and prevents it from tipping over.

Let Everything Dry

Allow the glue and decorations to dry fully. Make sure everything is firmly attached before using the holder. Once it’s ready, place your pens, pencils, and markers inside.

