Close Menu
    Button
    HOW-TO

    How To Make Oreo Milkshake

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Make Oreo Milkshake

    An Oreo milkshake is a creamy, chocolatey treat made with crushed Oreos, milk, and ice cream. It’s quick to prepare at home using a blender and perfect for hot days, dessert cravings, or an indulgent snack. With just a few ingredients, you can enjoy this delicious milkshake in minutes. Here is how to make Oreo milkshake.

    1. Gather Your Ingredients

    To make one large or two small servings, you will need:
    – 6 Oreo biscuits
    – 2 cups of cold milk
    – 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
    – Optional: whipped cream, extra Oreos for garnish, chocolate syrup

    You can also use chocolate ice cream for a richer flavour or reduce the number of Oreos for a lighter shake.

    1. Crush the Oreos

    Break the Oreos into smaller pieces so they blend easily. You don’t have to remove the cream inside—it’s what gives the shake its sweet, rich taste.

    1. Blend the Ingredients

    Place the crushed Oreos, cold milk, and ice cream into a blender. Blend on high for about 30 seconds or until smooth and frothy. Check the texture—if you want it thicker, add more ice cream; if thinner, add a splash more milk.

    1. Serve the Milkshake

    Pour the milkshake into a tall glass. If you like, drizzle some chocolate syrup along the inside of the glass before pouring in the shake for an extra treat.

    1. Add Toppings (Optional)

    Top the milkshake with whipped cream, crushed Oreo crumbs, or even a whole Oreo on the rim. Serve immediately with a straw or spoon.

    Also Read: How To Make Jaws Of Life Out Of Cardboard

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.