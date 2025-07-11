An Oreo milkshake is a creamy, chocolatey treat made with crushed Oreos, milk, and ice cream. It’s quick to prepare at home using a blender and perfect for hot days, dessert cravings, or an indulgent snack. With just a few ingredients, you can enjoy this delicious milkshake in minutes. Here is how to make Oreo milkshake.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make one large or two small servings, you will need:

– 6 Oreo biscuits

– 2 cups of cold milk

– 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

– Optional: whipped cream, extra Oreos for garnish, chocolate syrup

You can also use chocolate ice cream for a richer flavour or reduce the number of Oreos for a lighter shake.

Crush the Oreos

Break the Oreos into smaller pieces so they blend easily. You don’t have to remove the cream inside—it’s what gives the shake its sweet, rich taste.

Blend the Ingredients

Place the crushed Oreos, cold milk, and ice cream into a blender. Blend on high for about 30 seconds or until smooth and frothy. Check the texture—if you want it thicker, add more ice cream; if thinner, add a splash more milk.

Serve the Milkshake

Pour the milkshake into a tall glass. If you like, drizzle some chocolate syrup along the inside of the glass before pouring in the shake for an extra treat.

Add Toppings (Optional)

Top the milkshake with whipped cream, crushed Oreo crumbs, or even a whole Oreo on the rim. Serve immediately with a straw or spoon.

Also Read: How To Make Jaws Of Life Out Of Cardboard