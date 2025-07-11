An Oreo milkshake is a creamy, chocolatey treat made with crushed Oreos, milk, and ice cream. It’s quick to prepare at home using a blender and perfect for hot days, dessert cravings, or an indulgent snack. With just a few ingredients, you can enjoy this delicious milkshake in minutes. Here is how to make Oreo milkshake.
- Gather Your Ingredients
To make one large or two small servings, you will need:
– 6 Oreo biscuits
– 2 cups of cold milk
– 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
– Optional: whipped cream, extra Oreos for garnish, chocolate syrup
You can also use chocolate ice cream for a richer flavour or reduce the number of Oreos for a lighter shake.
- Crush the Oreos
Break the Oreos into smaller pieces so they blend easily. You don’t have to remove the cream inside—it’s what gives the shake its sweet, rich taste.
- Blend the Ingredients
Place the crushed Oreos, cold milk, and ice cream into a blender. Blend on high for about 30 seconds or until smooth and frothy. Check the texture—if you want it thicker, add more ice cream; if thinner, add a splash more milk.
- Serve the Milkshake
Pour the milkshake into a tall glass. If you like, drizzle some chocolate syrup along the inside of the glass before pouring in the shake for an extra treat.
- Add Toppings (Optional)
Top the milkshake with whipped cream, crushed Oreo crumbs, or even a whole Oreo on the rim. Serve immediately with a straw or spoon.
Also Read: How To Make Jaws Of Life Out Of Cardboard
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel