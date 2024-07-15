fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Make A Private Call With Telkom

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Make A Private Call With Telkom

    Making a private call is essential for ensuring your conversations remain confidential. With Telkom, achieving this is straightforward. Here’s a simple guide on how to make a private call with Telkom services, allowing you to keep your discussions secure and private.

    1:.Use Caller ID Blocking

    To start, you can block your caller ID on Telkom by using a specific code. Dial #31# before entering the phone number you wish to call. This will hide your number from the recipient, ensuring that your identity remains confidential.

    1. Enable Privacy Settings

    Another way to maintain privacy is to adjust your phone settings. On most devices, you can find an option to hide your number in the call settings. Go to your phone’s settings, look for “Call,” and enable the option to hide your caller ID. This setting will apply to all outgoing calls.

    1. Use Telkom’s Privacy Features

    Telkom also offers specific features for users who frequently need private calls. Check with Telkom’s customer service or their website to see if they provide additional options for enhanced privacy, such as special services for business users.

    1. Verify with Test Calls

    Before making an important private call, conduct a test. Call a friend or family member and ask if your number appears on their caller ID. This will confirm whether your settings are functioning correctly.

    1. Regulations

    Lastly, it’s essential to be aware of any legal regulations regarding privacy in your region. While making private calls is generally permissible, misuse of privacy features for malicious intent can have consequences.

    Also Read: How To Make A Cardboard Car

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How To Make A Present Bow With Ribbon

    How To Make A Private Call With Telkom

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X