Making a private call is essential for ensuring your conversations remain confidential. With Telkom, achieving this is straightforward. Here’s a simple guide on how to make a private call with Telkom services, allowing you to keep your discussions secure and private.

1:.Use Caller ID Blocking

To start, you can block your caller ID on Telkom by using a specific code. Dial #31# before entering the phone number you wish to call. This will hide your number from the recipient, ensuring that your identity remains confidential.

Enable Privacy Settings

Another way to maintain privacy is to adjust your phone settings. On most devices, you can find an option to hide your number in the call settings. Go to your phone’s settings, look for “Call,” and enable the option to hide your caller ID. This setting will apply to all outgoing calls.

Use Telkom’s Privacy Features

Telkom also offers specific features for users who frequently need private calls. Check with Telkom’s customer service or their website to see if they provide additional options for enhanced privacy, such as special services for business users.

Verify with Test Calls

Before making an important private call, conduct a test. Call a friend or family member and ask if your number appears on their caller ID. This will confirm whether your settings are functioning correctly.

Regulations

Lastly, it’s essential to be aware of any legal regulations regarding privacy in your region. While making private calls is generally permissible, misuse of privacy features for malicious intent can have consequences.

Also Read: How To Make A Cardboard Car