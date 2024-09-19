Atchar, a tangy and spicy pickle popular in South Asian cuisine, is a delightful condiment that adds flavor to many dishes. Traditionally made with a variety of vegetables and spices, atchar can be enjoyed with rice, flatbreads, or as a side to enhance any meal. Making your own atchar at home is simple and allows you to customize flavors to your liking. Here’s how to make atchar.

Ingredients

To make a basic atchar, you will need the following ingredients:

Vegetables Salt Turmeric Powder Red Chili Powder Mustard Seeds Vinegar Sugar Oil

Instructions

Wash and peel (if necessary) your chosen vegetables. Cut them into small, uniform pieces. For mangoes, use unripe ones for a sour flavor. Place the chopped vegetables in a bowl. Sprinkle salt and turmeric powder over the vegetables. Mix well to ensure all pieces are coated. The salt will help draw out moisture and preserve the atchar. Let this mixture sit for about 30 minutes. In a separate bowl, combine red chili powder, mustard seeds, and sugar. Adjust the quantities to match your taste preferences. For a spicier atchar, add more red chili powder. After the vegetables have released some moisture, add the spice mix to the bowl. Pour in the vinegar and mix thoroughly. Ensure that all pieces are well coated with the spice mixture. In a pan, heat the oil until it is hot but not smoking. Allow it to cool slightly before pouring it over the vegetable and spice mixture. This step not only enhances flavor but also helps preserve the atchar. Once the oil is added, mix everything again to ensure an even distribution of spices and oil. Transfer the atchar to a clean, dry jar. Seal it tightly. Let the atchar sit for at least 24 hours at room temperature before consuming. This allows the flavors to meld together. For best results, store it in the refrigerator and consume within a few weeks.

Tips

Experiment with additional spices like cumin, fenugreek, or ginger to customize your atchar.

Try other vegetables such as radish or cauliflower for unique flavors.

Modify the amount of sugar and vinegar based on your preference for sweetness and tanginess.

