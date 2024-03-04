Beans stew is a delicious and nutritious dish enjoyed in many cultures around the world. Packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, beans stew is a hearty meal that is perfect for lunch or dinner. In this guide, we will walk you through the step-by-step on how to make beans stew at home.

Ingredients

2 cups of dried beans (any variety such as black beans, red beans, or kidney beans)

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

4 cups of vegetable or chicken broth

Optional: chopped cilantro or parsley for garnish

Instructions

1: Prepare the Beans

Rinse the dried beans under cold water to remove any dirt or debris. Soak the beans overnight in a large bowl of water. This helps to soften the beans and reduce cooking time. After soaking, drain and rinse the beans again before using.

2: Cook the Beans

In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Sauté until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and bell pepper to the pot. Cook until the vegetables are softened, about 5-7 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, paprika, cumin, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Add the soaked beans to the pot, along with the vegetable or chicken broth. Stir to combine.

3: Simmer the Stew

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot with a lid and simmer the beans stew for 1 to 1.5 hours, or until the beans are tender. Stir the stew occasionally and add more broth or water if needed to prevent it from drying out. Taste the stew and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.

Once the beans are tender and the stew has thickened to your desired consistency, remove the pot from the heat.

Serve the beans stew hot, garnished with chopped cilantro or parsley if desired.

Beans stew pairs well with rice, bread, or steamed vegetables.

