Beetroot with vinegar is a delicious and tangy side dish that enhances the natural sweetness of beets while adding a slight acidity for balance. This dish is simple to prepare and can be served warm or chilled, making it a versatile addition to salads, sandwiches, or as a side for roasted meats. The vinegar not only adds flavor but also helps preserve the beets, allowing them to last longer in the refrigerator. Here is how to make beetroot with vinegar.

Ingredients

To make beetroot with vinegar, you will need:

4 medium-sized beetroots

½ cup white or apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar (optional)

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper (optional)

1 cup water

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional)

Steps to Prepare Beetroot with Vinegar

Prepare the Beets

Rinse the beets thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt. If necessary, use a brush to scrub them clean. Trim off the tops and roots, but do not peel them yet, as keeping the skin on helps retain color and nutrients during cooking. Cook the Beets

Place the beets in a pot and add enough water to cover them completely. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let them simmer for about 30 to 40 minutes, or until they are tender. You can test doneness by inserting a knife or fork; it should slide in easily. Peel and Slice the Beets

Drain the beets and allow them to cool slightly. Once they are cool enough to handle, rub off the skins using a paper towel or your hands. The skins should come off easily. Slice the beets into rounds, wedges, or cubes, depending on your preference. Prepare the Vinegar Mixture

In a small bowl, mix the vinegar, salt, and sugar until the sugar dissolves. If you prefer a sweeter taste, add more sugar. For extra seasoning, you can also add black pepper or a dash of olive oil. Combine Beets with Vinegar

Place the sliced beets in a bowl or jar. Pour the vinegar mixture over them, ensuring all the pieces are well coated. Toss gently to mix. Let the Flavors Marinate

Cover the bowl or jar and let the beets sit for at least an hour before serving. For the best flavor, refrigerate them for several hours or overnight, allowing the vinegar to fully infuse into the beets. Serve and Store

Serve the beetroot with vinegar as a side dish, in salads, or as a topping for sandwiches. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

