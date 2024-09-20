Chakalaka is a vibrant and spicy South African vegetable relish that can add a delightful kick to any meal. Traditionally served with bread, pap, or braai (barbecue), it’s a dish that embodies the heart of South African cuisine. Using Koo baked beans elevates this classic recipe, making it not only easy but also delicious and nutritious. Here’s a simple on how to make chakalaka with koo baked beans.

Ingredients

1 can of Koo baked beans (410g)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bell pepper (red or green), diced

2 medium carrots, grated

1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon tomato paste

Fresh coriander or parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions

In a medium-sized pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and sauté until it becomes translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Toss in the diced bell pepper and grated carrots. Sauté for about 5 minutes, allowing the vegetables to soften. If you prefer a bit more heat, add the chopped green chilies at this stage. Sprinkle in the curry powder and paprika. Stir well to coat the vegetables evenly with the spices, allowing the mixture to cook for another 2 minutes. The spices should be fragrant but not burnt. Open the can of Koo baked beans and drain any excess liquid if desired. Add the beans to the vegetable mixture, followed by the tablespoon of tomato paste. Stir everything together, ensuring that the beans are well mixed with the vegetables and spices. Lower the heat and let the chakalaka simmer for about 10 minutes. This allows the flavors to meld together beautifully. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Once the chakalaka is cooked through, remove it from the heat. If desired, garnish with freshly chopped coriander or parsley for a burst of color and flavor.

Chakalaka can be served warm or at room temperature. It pairs wonderfully with grilled meats, spicy sausages, or as a topping for a hearty sandwich. It can also be enjoyed on its own as a side dish, making it a versatile addition to your table.

Tips

Feel free to add other vegetables such as zucchini or corn for added texture and flavor.

Chakalaka tastes even better the next day, as the flavors continue to develop. Prepare it in advance and store it in the refrigerator for a quick side dish.

If you prefer a milder version, reduce the number of chilies or omit them altogether.

