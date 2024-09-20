Close Menu
    How To Make Chicken Broth

    Chicken broth is a comforting and versatile base for countless dishes, from soups to sauces. It’s a staple in many kitchens and can easily be made at home using fresh ingredients. Making your own chicken broth allows you to control the flavors and ensure a rich, wholesome result. Here’s a straightforward recipe on how to make chicken broth.

    Ingredients

    • 1 whole chicken (about 3-4 pounds) or 2-3 pounds of chicken parts (like wings or backs)
    • 12 cups cold water
    • 2 medium onions, quartered
    • 2-3 carrots, chopped into large pieces
    • 2-3 celery stalks, chopped into large pieces
    • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
    • 2-3 sprigs fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme)
    • 2 bay leaves
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Optional: fresh parsley for garnish

    Instructions

    1. If using a whole chicken, rinse it under cold water and remove any giblets from the cavity. If using parts, ensure they are clean and ready to use.
    2. In a large stockpot, place the chicken (or chicken parts), cold water, quartered onions, chopped carrots, chopped celery, crushed garlic, thyme, and bay leaves. The cold water helps extract maximum flavor as it heats.
    3. Over medium-high heat, bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low to maintain a simmer. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface with a ladle; this helps keep the broth clear.
    4. Cover the pot partially and let the broth simmer for about 1.5 to 2 hours. If using a whole chicken, it may take a bit longer. The longer it simmers, the richer the flavor will be.
    5. During the last 30 minutes of cooking, taste the broth and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as desired. Remember that you can always add more seasoning later, but you can’t take it out once it’s in!
    6. Once the broth is finished simmering, carefully remove the chicken and vegetables with a slotted spoon. Strain the broth through a fine-mesh sieve into another pot or large bowl to remove any solids. For a clearer broth, you can line the sieve with cheesecloth.
    7. Allow the broth to cool to room temperature. If you’re using it later, store it in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to a week or freeze it for longer storage.

    Tips

    • For an even richer broth, roast the chicken and vegetables in the oven before simmering. This adds depth of flavor.
    • Save leftover bones or carcasses from cooked chicken to make broth. They add great flavor and are a fantastic way to reduce waste.
    • Experiment with different herbs such as rosemary or parsley for unique flavors.

