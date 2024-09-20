Chicken schnitzel is a delicious and crispy dish that’s perfect for any occasion. Originating from Austria, this breaded chicken cutlet is simple to prepare and packed with flavor. Whether served with a side of salad, potatoes, or a creamy sauce, chicken schnitzel is sure to please. Here’s how to make chicken schnitzel perfectly crispy chicken schnitzel at home.
Ingredients
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup breadcrumbs (preferably panko for extra crunch)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder (optional)
- 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)
- Vegetable oil for frying
- Lemon wedges for serving
Instructions
- Place the chicken breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap or parchment paper. Use a meat mallet or rolling pin to gently pound them to an even thickness of about 1/2 inch. This ensures they cook evenly. Season both sides with salt and pepper.
- In three shallow dishes, set up your breading station. In the first dish, place the flour. In the second, beat the eggs. In the third dish, combine the breadcrumbs, garlic powder, and paprika (if using).
- Dredge each chicken breast in the flour, shaking off any excess. Next, dip it into the beaten eggs, allowing any excess to drip off. Finally, coat the chicken in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing gently to ensure the crumbs adhere well.
- In a large skillet, heat about 1/4 inch of vegetable oil over medium-high heat. To check if the oil is hot enough, sprinkle a few breadcrumbs into the oil; they should sizzle immediately.
- Carefully place the breaded chicken breasts in the hot oil. Fry for about 3-4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and cooked through. Make sure not to overcrowd the pan; you may need to do this in batches.
- Once cooked, transfer the schnitzels to a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil. This keeps them crispy.
- Serve the chicken schnitzels hot, garnished with lemon wedges. They pair beautifully with a side salad, mashed potatoes, or your favorite dipping sauce.
Tips
- Make sure to pound the chicken evenly to prevent some parts from being overcooked while others remain undercooked.
- Experiment with different spices in the breadcrumb mixture for added flavor. Herbs like parsley or oregano can enhance the dish.
- For a healthier version, after frying, you can finish the schnitzels in the oven at 400°F (200°C) for about 5-10 minutes to ensure they are cooked through without extra oil.
Also Read: How To Make Achar (Indian Pickle)Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874