How To Make Chili Oil At Home

Chili oil is a flavorful condiment that can elevate a variety of dishes, from stir-fries to salad dressings. Its spicy, aromatic qualities make it a favorite in many cuisines, especially Asian dishes. Making your own chili oil at home is simple and allows you to customize the heat level and flavors to suit your taste. Here’s how to make chilli oil.

Ingredients:

1 cup vegetable oil (or any neutral oil)

1/4 cup dried red chili flakes (adjust to taste)

2-3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced (optional)

1-2 teaspoons sesame seeds (optional)

1 teaspoon salt (optional)

1-2 star anise (optional)

1 small piece of cinnamon stick (optional)

Instructions

In a small saucepan, pour in the vegetable oil. Heat it over medium heat until it reaches about 200°F (93°C). You want the oil hot but not smoking, as this can cause it to burn and create a bitter taste. If using, add the sliced garlic, sesame seeds, star anise, and cinnamon stick to the hot oil. Allow them to infuse for about 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. The garlic should turn golden but not browned. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let it cool for about a minute. Once slightly cooled, carefully stir in the dried chili flakes. The heat from the oil will toast the flakes, releasing their flavors and creating a vibrant red color. If desired, add salt to taste. Stir well to combine all the ingredients. Allow the chili oil to cool completely in the saucepan. Once cooled, strain the oil into a clean, dry glass jar using a fine mesh sieve. You can discard the solids or keep them in the oil for added flavor and texture. Your homemade chili oil is now ready to use! Drizzle it over dishes, use it as a dipping sauce, or incorporate it into marinades.

Tips

For a milder oil, use fewer chili flakes or combine them with milder varieties like crushed red pepper. For extra heat, add more chili flakes or even a few whole dried chilies during the infusion.

Store the chili oil in a cool, dark place. It should last for about 2-3 months. Always use a clean spoon to avoid contamination.

Feel free to add other spices or herbs, such as ginger or green onion, for unique flavor profiles.

