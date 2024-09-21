Crumpets are a delightful British treat, known for their fluffy texture and characteristic holes that hold onto butter and toppings beautifully. Perfect for breakfast or a cozy afternoon snack, homemade crumpets are easier to make than you might think. Here’s a simple recipe on how to make crumpets.

Ingredients

500 grams strong white bread flour

2 teaspoons instant yeast

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons salt

400 ml warm water

Milk, for a creamier texture (optional)

Butter, for greasing

Equipment

Mixing bowl

Whisk

Large skillet or frying pan

Crumpet rings or egg rings

Instructions

Prepare the Dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the strong white bread flour, instant yeast, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Make a well in the center and gradually pour in the warm water (and milk, if using). Mix together until a thick batter forms. The mixture should be slightly lumpy but well combined.

Let it Rise

Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and place it in a warm spot. Allow the batter to rise for about 1 to 1.5 hours, or until it has doubled in size and is bubbly on the surface.

Heat the Skillet

Once the batter has risen, heat a skillet or frying pan over low to medium heat. Lightly grease the crumpet rings or egg rings with butter and place them in the skillet.

Cook the Crumpets

Using a ladle, pour enough batter into each ring to fill them about halfway. You should see bubbles start to form on the surface within a minute or so. Allow the crumpets to cook for about 8-10 minutes, or until the tops have set and are no longer wet.

Flip and Finish

Once the tops are set and the bottoms are golden brown, carefully remove the rings. If you prefer a firmer texture, you can flip the crumpets to lightly brown the other side for an additional minute or two.

Remove the crumpets from the skillet and keep them warm in a clean kitchen towel while you cook the remaining batter. Serve warm with butter, jam, honey, or any of your favorite toppings.

Tips

Crumpets can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days. Reheat them in a toaster or skillet before serving.

Try adding herbs or cheese to the batter for a savory twist, or use spices like cinnamon for a sweet variation.

The distinctive holes are created by the steam from the batter. If they don’t form perfectly, don’t worry! The taste will still be fantastic.

