Creating beautiful curls on braids can elevate your hairstyle and add a touch of elegance. Whether you’re preparing for a special occasion or simply want to refresh your look, this guide will walk you through the steps on how to make curls on braids.

Choose the Right Braids

Start with a good foundation. Opt for braids that are tightly woven and well-maintained. Box braids, French braids, or even Dutch braids work well for this styling technique. The type of braid you choose can influence the final look of your curls.

Prep Your Hair

Before you begin, ensure your hair is clean and slightly damp. Use a light leave-in conditioner or curl cream to hydrate your hair. This will not only help the curls hold better but also protect your hair from heat if you decide to use styling tools.

The Braiding Technique

If you’re starting from scratch, braid your hair into sections. The size of the braid will determine the size of the curls: smaller braids create tighter curls, while larger braids yield looser waves. Consider braiding your hair in different sizes for a more dynamic look.

Heat Method

For quicker results, you can use a curling iron or wand. After braiding, carefully unravel the braid and wrap sections of the hair around the curling iron. Hold for a few seconds, then release. This method is ideal for achieving defined curls.

No-Heat Method

If you prefer a heat-free approach, leave the braids in overnight. For added hold, you can lightly mist your braids with water or setting spray before going to bed. In the morning, carefully unravel the braids and separate the curls with your fingers for a more natural finish.

Set the Curls

Once you’ve achieved your desired curl pattern, use a light hairspray to set the style. This will help maintain your curls throughout the day while avoiding stiffness.

Finish with Accessories

To enhance your look, consider adding accessories like beads or ribbons to your braids. This not only adds flair but also draws attention to your beautiful curls.

Also Read: How To Make Chicken Pie