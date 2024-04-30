Herbasoul Male Genital Desensitizer Cream is a topical solution designed to temporarily reduce sensitivity in the male genital area, helping prolong sexual activity and enhance overall sexual satisfaction. Understanding how to use this product correctly is essential for maximizing its effectiveness and ensuring a safe and pleasurable experience. In this guide, we will provide step-by-step instructions on how to use Herbasoul Male Genital Desensitizer Cream effectively.

Read the Instructions

Before using Herbasoul Male Genital Desensitizer Cream, carefully read the product instructions and warnings provided by the manufacturer.

Pay attention to any potential side effects or precautions, and follow the recommended dosage and application guidelines.

2. Wash and Dry the Genital Area

Begin by thoroughly washing the genital area with mild soap and water.

Gently pat the skin dry with a clean towel to ensure that the area is clean and free from any residues.

3. Apply a Small Amount of Cream

Squeeze a small amount of Herbasoul Male Genital Desensitizer Cream onto your fingertip.

Start with a pea-sized amount of cream and apply it to the most sensitive areas of the penis, focusing on the glans and shaft.

4. Massage the Cream into the Skin

Using your fingertips, gently massage the cream into the skin until it is fully absorbed.

Ensure that the cream is spread evenly across the entire genital area, covering any areas of sensitivity.

5. Allow Time for Absorption

After applying the cream, allow it to fully absorb into the skin before engaging in sexual activity.

The absorption time may vary depending on the individual, but it is generally recommended to wait at least 5 to 10 minutes before intercourse.

6. Monitor Sensation

Pay attention to your level of sensation during sexual activity after applying Herbasoul Male Genital Desensitizer Cream.

If you experience any discomfort, irritation, or allergic reactions, discontinue use immediately and wash the genital area with soap and water.

7. Reapply as Needed

If desired, you can reapply Herbasoul Male Genital Desensitizer Cream as needed during sexual activity.

Use caution not to exceed the recommended dosage or frequency of application outlined in the product instructions.

Clean Up

After sexual activity, wash the genital area with soap and water to remove any remaining cream.

Pat the skin dry with a clean towel and store the product in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Also Read: How To Prepare Rice Water For Your Face