How To Make Dumplings With Yeast: A Step-By-Step Guide

Dumplings with yeast are a delightful twist on the traditional dumpling, offering a fluffy and airy texture that’s perfect for a variety of fillings. Whether you’re preparing a savory meal or a sweet treat, yeast-based dumplings are a versatile option. Here is how to make dumplings with yeast.

Ingredients

For the Dough:

2¼ teaspoons (1 packet) active dry yeast

1 cup warm water (110°F / 45°C)

3 tablespoons sugar

3½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

For the Filling (Savory):

1 cup cooked and shredded meat (pork, chicken, or beef)

1 cup finely chopped vegetables (cabbage, carrots, mushrooms)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

For the Filling (Sweet):

1 cup sweetened red bean paste or fruit preserves

1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

1 tablespoon sugar (if not using sweetened paste)

Instructions

Prepare the Dough:

In a small bowl, dissolve the sugar in warm water. Sprinkle the yeast over the top and let it sit for 5-10 minutes, or until frothy. If the mixture doesn’t froth, the yeast may be old or the water too hot or cold. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Pour in the yeast mixture and vegetable oil. Stir with a wooden spoon or spatula until the dough begins to come together. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface. Knead for about 5-7 minutes, or until the dough is smooth and elastic. If it’s too sticky, add a little more flour as needed. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a damp cloth or plastic wrap, and let it rise in a warm, draft-free area for about 1-1.5 hours, or until doubled in size.

Prepare the Filling:

In a skillet, heat the sesame oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the vegetables and cook until tender. Stir in the meat, soy sauce, and additional seasonings if desired. Cook until heated through. Allow to cool. If using fruit preserves, you can add a bit of cinnamon and sugar if desired. If using red bean paste, it’s ready to use as is.

Shape the Dumplings:

Punch down the risen dough and turn it out onto a floured surface. Divide it into 16-20 equal pieces. Flatten each piece into a round disc about 3-4 inches in diameter. Place a spoonful of filling in the center of each disc. For savory dumplings, ensure the filling is not too wet to avoid sogginess. For sweet dumplings, a small dollop of paste will suffice. Gather the edges of the dough around the filling and pinch them together to seal. You can shape them into smooth balls or pleat the edges for a traditional look.

Cook the Dumplings

Steam the Dumplings: Line a steamer basket with parchment paper or cabbage leaves to prevent sticking. Place the dumplings in the steamer, leaving space between each. Steam over boiling water for 15-20 minutes, or until the dough is cooked through and fluffy. Pan-Fry Option: For a crispy bottom, heat a small amount of oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the dumplings and cook until the bottoms are golden. Then, add a small amount of water to the skillet, cover, and let steam for about 10 minutes.

Serve your dumplings hot with dipping sauces of your choice. For savory dumplings, soy sauce mixed with a bit of vinegar and chili oil works well. For sweet dumplings, a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of honey adds a nice touch.

