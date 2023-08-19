How To Make Egg Sauce: A Step-by-Step Guide

Egg sauce is a versatile and flavorful condiment that can be used to complement a variety of dishes, from rice to pasta and even vegetables.

It’s easy to make and adds a delightful touch to your meals. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create a delicious egg sauce:

Ingredients

4 large eggs

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

2 medium-sized tomatoes, diced

1 red bell pepper (tatashe), diced

1 green bell pepper, diced (optional)

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of paprika or cayenne pepper (adjust to your spice preference)

Salt and black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Fresh parsley or cilantro for garnish (optional)

Steps

Prepare the Ingredients

Chop the onion, dice the tomatoes, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper (if using), and mince the garlic.

Whisk the Eggs

Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk them until well blended. Add a pinch of salt and black pepper to the eggs and mix.

Sauté the Vegetables

Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat.

Also Read: How To Cook Egusi Soup Boiling Method

Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

Add Garlic and Peppers

Stir in the minced garlic and sauté for about a minute until fragrant.

Add the diced red bell pepper and tomatoes to the pan. Cook for a few minutes until the vegetables soften.

Season the Sauce

Add the curry powder, thyme, paprika or cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper to the vegetables. Mix well to combine the spices.

Pour in the Whisked Eggs

Gently pour the whisked eggs into the pan with the sautéed vegetables.

Allow the eggs to cook for a few moments without stirring until they begin to set at the bottom.

Stir and Scramble

Use a spatula to gently scramble and stir the eggs, mixing them with the sautéed vegetables. Continue stirring until the eggs are fully cooked and fluffy.

Adjust Seasonings

Taste the egg sauce and adjust the seasonings if necessary. Add more salt, pepper, or spices according to your taste preference.

Garnish and Serve

If desired, garnish the egg sauce with fresh parsley or cilantro for added flavor and presentation.

Serve the egg sauce hot as a topping for rice, pasta, vegetables, or any other dish of your choice.

Final Tips

You can customize this egg sauce recipe by adding other ingredients like diced ham, sautéed mushrooms, or grated cheese for extra flavor and texture.

Feel free to adjust the spiciness level by increasing or decreasing the amount of paprika or cayenne pepper.

The green bell pepper adds color and freshness to the sauce, but it’s optional based on your preference.

With this simple and delicious egg sauce recipe, you can elevate the flavors of your favorite dishes and add a delightful touch to your meals. Enjoy the creamy and savory goodness of homemade egg sauce in no time!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...