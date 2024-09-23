How To Make Fish Cakes With Canned Fish

Fish cakes made with canned fish are a quick and delicious way to enjoy a protein-packed meal. They’re easy to prepare, requiring minimal ingredients and time. Perfect for a weeknight dinner or a casual gathering, these crispy cakes can be customized with your favorite herbs and spices. Serve them with a tangy sauce for a delightful dish! Here’s how to make fish cakes with tin fish.

Ingredients

1 can of fish (e.g., tuna, salmon, or mackerel), drained

1 cup breadcrumbs (plus extra for coating)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small potato, cooked and mashed (optional, for extra texture)

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons mayonnaise (or Greek yogurt)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard (optional)

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Oil for frying (vegetable or olive oil)

Instructions

Prepare the Mixture In a large bowl, combine the drained canned fish, mashed potato (if using), breadcrumbs, chopped onion, minced garlic, beaten egg, mayonnaise, mustard, parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix well until all ingredients are combined. Form the Fish Cakes Using your hands, shape the mixture into patties. Aim for about 2-3 inches in diameter. If the mixture is too wet, add a little more breadcrumbs. Coat the Patties Roll each patty in extra breadcrumbs to coat evenly. This will give them a nice crispy texture when fried. Fry the Fish Cakes Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Once hot, add the fish cakes (in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding). Fry for about 3-4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy.

Once cooked, place the fish cakes on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Serve warm with tartar sauce, lemon wedges, or a fresh salad.

Tips

Feel free to add spices like paprika, chili flakes, or even grated cheese for extra flavor.

For a healthier version, you can bake the fish cakes at 375°F (190°C) for about 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Leftover fish cakes can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 days and can be reheated in the oven or a pan.

