    How To Make Fish Cakes With Lucky Star Pilchards

    Fish cakes are a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed as a main course, appetizer, or snack. Using Lucky Star Pilchards adds a rich flavor and makes this recipe quick and easy. Here’s how to make fish cakes with lucky star pilchards that everyone will love!

    Ingredients

    • 2 cans Lucky Star Pilchards (in tomato sauce or oil)
    • 1 cup mashed potatoes (about 2 medium potatoes)
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
    • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley (or 1 teaspoon dried)
    • 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)
    • 1 egg, beaten
    • 1 cup breadcrumbs (plus extra for coating)
    • Salt and pepper, to taste
    • Oil, for frying

    Instructions

    1. If you’re making fresh mashed potatoes, peel and chop the potatoes, then boil them until tender. Drain and mash until smooth. Let cool slightly.
    2. Open the cans of Lucky Star Pilchards and drain any excess sauce. Use a fork to break the fish into small pieces in a bowl.
    3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, pilchards, chopped onion, minced garlic, lemon juice, parsley, paprika, and salt and pepper. Mix until well combined.
    4. Stir in the beaten egg and 1 cup of breadcrumbs. This helps bind the mixture together. If the mixture feels too wet, add a little more breadcrumbs.
    5. With your hands, form the mixture into patties, about 2-3 inches wide and half an inch thick. Place them on a plate or tray.
    6. Lightly coat each fish cake with additional breadcrumbs for a crispy texture when frying.
    7. In a large frying pan, heat a few tablespoons of oil over medium heat. You can use vegetable or olive oil.
    8. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the fish cakes to the pan. Fry in batches to avoid overcrowding. Cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy.
    9. Once cooked, transfer the fish cakes to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauce, such as tartar sauce, lemon wedges, or a spicy mayo.

    Tips

    • Feel free to add other herbs or spices, such as dill or cayenne pepper, to suit your taste.
    • For a healthier version, bake the fish cakes at 400°F (200°C) for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through until golden brown.
    • These fish cakes freeze well! After shaping, place them on a tray to freeze, then transfer to a freezer bag for later use.

