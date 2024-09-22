Fish cakes are a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed as a main course, appetizer, or snack. Using Lucky Star Pilchards adds a rich flavor and makes this recipe quick and easy. Here’s how to make fish cakes with lucky star pilchards that everyone will love!
Ingredients
- 2 cans Lucky Star Pilchards (in tomato sauce or oil)
- 1 cup mashed potatoes (about 2 medium potatoes)
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley (or 1 teaspoon dried)
- 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup breadcrumbs (plus extra for coating)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Oil, for frying
Instructions
- If you’re making fresh mashed potatoes, peel and chop the potatoes, then boil them until tender. Drain and mash until smooth. Let cool slightly.
- Open the cans of Lucky Star Pilchards and drain any excess sauce. Use a fork to break the fish into small pieces in a bowl.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, pilchards, chopped onion, minced garlic, lemon juice, parsley, paprika, and salt and pepper. Mix until well combined.
- Stir in the beaten egg and 1 cup of breadcrumbs. This helps bind the mixture together. If the mixture feels too wet, add a little more breadcrumbs.
- With your hands, form the mixture into patties, about 2-3 inches wide and half an inch thick. Place them on a plate or tray.
- Lightly coat each fish cake with additional breadcrumbs for a crispy texture when frying.
- In a large frying pan, heat a few tablespoons of oil over medium heat. You can use vegetable or olive oil.
- Once the oil is hot, carefully add the fish cakes to the pan. Fry in batches to avoid overcrowding. Cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy.
- Once cooked, transfer the fish cakes to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauce, such as tartar sauce, lemon wedges, or a spicy mayo.
Tips
- Feel free to add other herbs or spices, such as dill or cayenne pepper, to suit your taste.
- For a healthier version, bake the fish cakes at 400°F (200°C) for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through until golden brown.
- These fish cakes freeze well! After shaping, place them on a tray to freeze, then transfer to a freezer bag for later use.
