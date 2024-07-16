fbpx
    How To Make Fish Cakes

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Fish cakes are a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed as an appetizer, main course, or even in sandwiches. With a few simple ingredients and steps, you can create flavorful fish cakes that are sure to impress. Here’s how to make fish cakes.

    Ingredients

    • 1 pound fish fillets (cod, salmon, or your choice)
    • 2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 1/4 cup fresh herbs (parsley or dill), chopped
    • 1 egg, beaten
    • 1 cup breadcrumbs
    • Salt and pepper, to taste
    • Lemon wedges, for serving
    • Oil, for frying

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Fish

    Start by cooking the fish fillets. You can poach, steam, or bake them until fully cooked. Once cooled, flake the fish into small pieces, ensuring there are no bones.

    1. Cook the Potatoes

    While the fish is cooking, boil the diced potatoes in salted water until tender. Drain and mash them in a large bowl, allowing them to cool slightly.

    1. Combine Ingredients

    In the bowl with the mashed potatoes, add the flaked fish, chopped onion, herbs, and beaten egg. Season with salt and pepper. Mix until everything is well combined.

    1. Shape the Cakes

    Using your hands, form the mixture into patties of your desired size. Aim for about 2-3 inches in diameter. This recipe typically yields about 8-10 fish cakes.

    1. Coat the Fish Cakes

    Place the breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Dredge each fish cake in the breadcrumbs, ensuring they are evenly coated. This will give them a nice crispy texture when cooked.

    1. Fry the Cakes

    Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, carefully add the fish cakes, cooking in batches if necessary. Fry for about 4-5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. Remove them from the skillet and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

    Serve the fish cakes hot with lemon wedges on the side. They pair well with tartar sauce, a fresh salad, or even in a sandwich.

    Tips for Perfect Fish Cakes

    • Use Fresh Fish: Fresh fish enhances the flavor of your cakes, but canned fish like tuna or salmon works well too.
    • Experiment with Ingredients: Feel free to add spices, cheese, or different vegetables to customize your fish cakes.
    • Bake Instead of Fry: For a healthier option, you can bake the fish cakes at 375°F (190°C) for about 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through.

