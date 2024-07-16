How To Make Gammon In The Oven

Cooking gammon in the oven results in a tender, flavorful dish that’s perfect for celebrations or family meals. Here’s a simple guide how to make gammon in oven.

Ingredients

1 boneless gammon joint (about 2-3 kg)

1 tablespoon mustard (Dijon or English)

1 cup brown sugar or honey

1-2 cups apple juice or water

Whole cloves (optional)

Fresh herbs (such as thyme or rosemary, optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Gammon

Start by rinsing the gammon joint under cold water to remove excess salt. Pat it dry with paper towels. If the skin is still on, you can score it in a diamond pattern to help it crisp up during cooking.

Soak the Gammon

For a less salty flavor, soak the gammon in cold water for 12-24 hours, changing the water occasionally. This step is optional but recommended for particularly salty joints.

Preheat the Oven:

Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F). This low and slow cooking method helps ensure the meat stays moist and tender.

Place in Roasting Pan

Put the gammon in a large roasting pan. Add apple juice or water to the bottom of the pan to keep the meat moist during cooking.

Add Flavor

In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar or honey with mustard. Brush this mixture all over the gammon, ensuring it’s well-coated. If desired, insert whole cloves into the scored sections for added flavor.

Roast the Gammon

Cover the roasting pan with foil and place it in the oven. Roast for about 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the internal temperature reaches 65-70°C (149-158°F). Baste the gammon occasionally with the juices in the pan.

Glaze and Finish

Once the gammon is cooked, remove the foil and increase the oven temperature to 200°C (400°F). Brush the gammon with more of the sugar and mustard mixture, then return it to the oven for an additional 20-30 minutes, or until the glaze is caramelized and crispy.

Rest and Serve

Once cooked, take the gammon out of the oven and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes before slicing. This helps the juices redistribute, ensuring a moist and flavorful dish.

Serve the gammon with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a fresh salad.

Leftover gammon can be used in sandwiches, salads, or casseroles.

Also Read: How To Make Chicken Pie