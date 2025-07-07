Garlic water is a simple, natural drink made by infusing fresh garlic in water. It is often used for its health benefits, as garlic is known for its antibacterial, antiviral, and immune-boosting properties. Making garlic water at home is quick and requires just a few basic ingredients and tools. Here is how to make garlic water.

Gather Your Ingredients and Materials

To make garlic water, you will need two to three fresh garlic cloves, one cup of clean drinking water, and optional ingredients such as lemon juice or honey for added flavour. You will also need a small knife, a chopping board, a cup or jar, and a spoon. Peel and Crush the Garlic

Peel the garlic cloves by removing the outer skin. Place the cloves on the chopping board and gently crush them using the flat side of your knife or a spoon. Crushing the garlic helps release allicin, the active compound that provides many of garlic’s health benefits. Combine with Water

Put the crushed garlic into a cup or jar. Pour the clean drinking water over the garlic. Stir gently to mix. If you want to improve the taste, you can add a teaspoon of lemon juice or a little honey at this stage. Let It Infuse

Allow the garlic to sit in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes. This gives enough time for the beneficial compounds to infuse into the water. The longer it sits, the stronger the flavour will become. Strain and Drink

If you prefer, strain the garlic pieces out of the water before drinking. Garlic water can be consumed warm or at room temperature. It is best to drink it fresh to get the most benefit from the active compounds.

