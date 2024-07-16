fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Make Hake

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Make Hake

    Hake is a delicious and versatile fish that’s easy to prepare and perfect for any meal. Whether you prefer it baked, grilled, or pan-fried, this guide will help you how to make hake dish that’s sure to impress.

    Ingredients

    • 4 hake fillets (fresh or thawed)
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1 lemon (juice and zest)
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • Salt and pepper, to taste
    • Fresh herbs (parsley or dill), chopped (optional)
    • Lemon wedges, for serving

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Hake

    Start by rinsing the hake fillets under cold water and patting them dry with paper towels. This helps remove any excess moisture and ensures better seasoning.

    1. Marinate the Fillets

    In a bowl, combine olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Place the hake fillets in the marinade, making sure they’re well-coated. Let them marinate for about 15-30 minutes for enhanced flavor.

    1. Choose Your Cooking Method

    Baking

    • Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F).
    • Place the marinated fillets on a lined baking sheet.
    • Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork.

    Pan-Frying

    • Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat with a little olive oil.
    • Add the fillets and cook for about 4-5 minutes per side, or until golden brown and cooked through.

    Grilling

    • Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
    • Place the marinated fillets on the grill, cooking for about 3-4 minutes on each side until cooked through and marked by grill lines.
    1. Check for Doneness

    Hake is cooked when it is opaque and flakes easily. Use a fork to check the center of the fillet; it should be moist and tender.

    Once cooked, transfer the hake to a serving platter. Garnish with fresh herbs and lemon wedges for added flavor. Hake pairs well with a variety of sides, such as steamed vegetables, rice, or a fresh salad.

    Tips for Perfect Hake

    • Season Well: Hake has a mild flavor, so don’t be afraid to use bold seasonings or marinades.
    • Avoid Overcooking: Keep an eye on the cooking time, as overcooked fish can become dry.
    • Experiment with Flavors: Try different herbs, spices, or sauces to customize your dish according to your taste.

    Also Read: How To Make Chicken Pie

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How To Make Gammon In The Oven

    How To Make Hake

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X