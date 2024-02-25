fbpx
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Make Ice Cream At Home

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Make Ice Cream At Home

    There’s nothing quite like the creamy, luscious taste of homemade ice cream to satisfy your sweet cravings. Making ice cream at home allows you to customize flavors, control ingredients, and create a dessert that’s truly your own. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps on how to make ice cream at home.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups heavy cream
    • 1 cup whole milk
    • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • Pinch of salt
    • Your choice of flavorings (e.g., cocoa powder, fruit puree, chocolate chips, nuts, etc.)

    Instructions

    1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, whole milk, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until the sugar is fully dissolved.
    2. For chocolate ice cream, whisk in cocoa powder until smooth. For fruity flavors, mix in your choice of fruit puree. Get creative with your flavor combinations!
    3. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the mixture for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight. Chilling the mixture ensures a smoother texture and better flavor.
    4. Once the mixture is thoroughly chilled, pour it into your ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
    5. Churn the mixture until it reaches a soft-serve consistency, typically about 20-25 minutes.
    6. If you’re adding chocolate chips, nuts, or any other mix-ins, pour them into the ice cream maker during the last few minutes of churning to evenly distribute them throughout the ice cream.
    7. Once the ice cream reaches the desired consistency, transfer it to an airtight container.
    8. For a softer texture, enjoy the ice cream immediately. For firmer ice cream, place the container in the freezer for an additional 2-4 hours or until fully frozen.
    9. Scoop the homemade ice cream into bowls or cones, and garnish with your favorite toppings if desired.

    Also Read: How To Bake Meat Pie

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    How To Cook Jollof: A Step-By-Step Guide

    How To Make Ice Cream At Home

     
    How To Make Liquid Soap

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X