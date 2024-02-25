Baking meat pies at home is a delightful culinary adventure that promises savory goodness in every bite. Whether you’re craving a comforting snack or planning a gathering with friends and family, homemade meat pies are sure to impress. In this step-by-step guide, we’ll take you through the process of how to bake meat pie filled with seasoned meat and aromatic vegetables.
Ingredients
- For the Pastry
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup unsalted butter, chilled and cubed
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup cold water
- For the Filling
- 1 lb ground beef or minced meat of your choice
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1 potato, diced
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Instructions
- Prepare the Pastry
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt.
- Add the chilled butter cubes and use a pastry cutter or your fingers to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles coarse crumbs.
- Gradually add the cold water, mixing until a dough forms.
- Shape the dough into a ball, wrap it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Prepare the Filling
- Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, and cook until softened.
- Add the ground beef and cook until browned, breaking it apart with a spoon.
- Stir in the diced carrot, potato, and frozen peas.
- Add the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper, and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let the filling cool slightly.
- Assemble the Meat Pies
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- On a floured surface, roll out the chilled pastry dough to about 1/4 inch thickness.
- Use a round cutter or glass to cut out circles of dough, re-rolling scraps as needed.
- Place a spoonful of the meat filling onto one half of each dough circle, leaving a border around the edges.
- Fold the other half of the dough over the filling to create a half-moon shape.
- Use a fork to crimp the edges of the pies to seal them.
- Bake the Meat Pies
- Place the assembled pies onto the prepared baking sheet.
- Brush the tops of the pies with beaten egg for a golden finish (optional).
- Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and flaky.
- Remove from the oven and let the pies cool slightly before serving.
Once baked to golden perfection, your homemade meat pies are ready to be enjoyed! Serve them warm as a satisfying snack, pack them for picnics, or include them as part of a cozy meal. With their buttery pastry and flavorful meat filling, these pies are sure to become a favorite among family and friends. Experiment with different fillings and pastry variations to create your own signature meat pie masterpiece. Happy baking!
