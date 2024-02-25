Baking meat pies at home is a delightful culinary adventure that promises savory goodness in every bite. Whether you’re craving a comforting snack or planning a gathering with friends and family, homemade meat pies are sure to impress. In this step-by-step guide, we’ll take you through the process of how to bake meat pie filled with seasoned meat and aromatic vegetables.

Ingredients

For the Pastry 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup unsalted butter, chilled and cubed 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup cold water

For the Filling 1 lb ground beef or minced meat of your choice 1 onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 carrot, diced 1 potato, diced 1/2 cup frozen peas 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce Salt and pepper to taste 1 tablespoon vegetable oil



Instructions

Prepare the Pastry In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt.

Add the chilled butter cubes and use a pastry cutter or your fingers to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles coarse crumbs.

Gradually add the cold water, mixing until a dough forms.

Shape the dough into a ball, wrap it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Prepare the Filling Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, and cook until softened.

Add the ground beef and cook until browned, breaking it apart with a spoon.

Stir in the diced carrot, potato, and frozen peas.

Add the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper, and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let the filling cool slightly. Assemble the Meat Pies Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

On a floured surface, roll out the chilled pastry dough to about 1/4 inch thickness.

Use a round cutter or glass to cut out circles of dough, re-rolling scraps as needed.

Place a spoonful of the meat filling onto one half of each dough circle, leaving a border around the edges.

Fold the other half of the dough over the filling to create a half-moon shape.

Use a fork to crimp the edges of the pies to seal them. Bake the Meat Pies Place the assembled pies onto the prepared baking sheet.

Brush the tops of the pies with beaten egg for a golden finish (optional).

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and flaky.

Remove from the oven and let the pies cool slightly before serving.

Once baked to golden perfection, your homemade meat pies are ready to be enjoyed! Serve them warm as a satisfying snack, pack them for picnics, or include them as part of a cozy meal. With their buttery pastry and flavorful meat filling, these pies are sure to become a favorite among family and friends. Experiment with different fillings and pastry variations to create your own signature meat pie masterpiece. Happy baking!

