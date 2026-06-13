Man Arrested Over Alleged Incitement and Threats Linked to 2027 Elections

Detectives in Nakuru West have arrested a 52-year-old man following the circulation of a viral video in which he allegedly made inflammatory remarks and issued threats related to the 2027 General Election.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspect as Isaiah Murithi Andrew, a self-proclaimed traditional healer and speaker at a local “Bunge la Mwananchi” forum.

According to the DCI, the suspect was apprehended in the Shabab area after investigators launched inquiries into the widely circulated video clip.

The agency said the video allegedly showed Andrew making remarks that amounted to incitement, including calls for unlawful assembly and threats of violence.

“The statements attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies due to their inflammatory nature, raising significant concerns about public safety,” the DCI said.

Investigators are examining the contents of the video as part of ongoing efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the remarks and determine any possible offences under the law.

The suspect is currently being held in custody as detectives continue with investigations.

“Currently, the suspect remains in custody, where he is being processed and interrogated as the investigation continues,” the DCI stated.

The agency reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order, warning against any actions that could threaten national security or public peace.

“The DCI remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining law and order. Any form of incitement or threats that undermine peace and national security will be addressed firmly and in accordance with the law,” the statement added.